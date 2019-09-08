HARRISONBURG —Marc Hoppler’s goal in the 84th minute proved to be the difference as the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team (4-0) won a 4-3 thriller over Hofstra (2-2) on Sunday, the final day of the JMU Invitational.
Kristo Strickler scored the first of his two goals in the ninth minute, but was answered by the Pride’s Storm Strongin to send the teams even at 1 at the break.
Jon Ingason and Strickler scored seven minutes apart to give Tech a 3-1 lead around the hour mark, but Petter Soelberg and Frederik Rieper scored 52 seconds apart to tie the game with just over 15 minutes left. Hoppler scored the game-winner with six minutes left, heading home a Nick Blacklock cross.
MEN’S SOCCER
Radford 0, Charleston 0, 2OT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Highlanders and Cougars played 110 minutes but neither team was able to find the back of the net on Sunday.
College of Charleston held an 11-10 edge in shots and 5-4 edge in shots on goal. Isaac Alstrom made five saves for the Highlanders (1-2-1) and Joseba Incera had four for the Cougars (1-2-1).
W&L 1, Mary Washington 0, 2OT
FREDERICKSBURG — Mickey Kutsanzira put home the rebound from his own penalty shot in the 104th minute to give the Generals the double-overtime win over the host Eagles.
Washington and Lee (3-1) outshot Mary Washington (3-1) by a 13-3 margin, but neither team could score in regulation.
The Generals’ Michael Nyc and the Eagles’ Ken Kurtz each made four saves.
Roanoke 1, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
Alec Taitague headed home a Dylan Berk cross in the 62nd minute for the match’s lone goal that gave the Maroons (3-0) the win over the Scots (2-2) on the final day of the All Sports Cafe/Roanoke Invitational.
Maryville’s Luke Semann and Roanoke’s Zach Behe each made three saves.
Wm. Peace 5, Ferrum 1
CARY, N.C. — Peter Darden scored a pair of goals to lead the Pacers (2-1-1) over the host Panthers (2-2).
Ivan Ponce, Kofi Appagyie and Mamdou Diabi added goals for William Peace, which outshot Ferrum 22-10. Jeffrey Calix scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 23 Va. Tech 2, Yale 1
BLACKSBURG — Nicole Kozlova scored a pair of second-half goals as the 23rd-ranked Hokies (6-0) came from behind for the first time this season to beat the Bulldogs (2-2).
Aerial Chavarin gave Yale a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute as she converted off a feed from Emily Yin. Kozlova drew Tech level in the 65th minute after taking a pass from Emily Gray and beat Bulldog goalie Alyssa Fagel to the far post. Kozlova won the game with just over seven minutes left, scoring off an assist from Molly Feighan.
No. 5 Virginia 2, Minnesota 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ashlynn Serepca and Meghan McCool scored late second-half goals to lift the fifth-ranked Cavs (6-0) past the Golden Gophers (0-4-2) at Klockner Stadium .
After a scoreless first half that saw UVa drastically control the run of play, Serepca took a feed from Taryn Torres and blazed a shot that went in after grazing the crossbar. McCool gave the Cavaliers a needed insurance goal with just over seven minutes left, converting off a feed from Anna Sumpter.
Minnesota goalie Maddie Nielsen made five saves.
East Carolina 3, VMI 0
LEXINGTON —Grace Doran scored a goal in both halves as the Pirates shut out the host Keydets (1-4) .
Doran gave East Carolina (2-2-1) the lead with a goal in the 26th minute and doubled the lead in the 51st minute. Sophia Demark sealed the deal with a goal with just under 10 minutes remaining.
VMI goalie Noelle Heilpern made eight saves.
Radford 2, Wofford 1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Lily McLane and Brianna Oliver scored goals for the Highlanders as they held on to defeat the Terriers .
Reese Degnan recorded an assist and Courtney Kaplan made five saves for Radford (5-1). Katie Gilligan scored a late goal and Maria Mon made three saves for Wofford (3-2).
W&L 1, No. 24 Rowan 0
FREDERICKSBURG — Emily Leding scored 3:32 into overtime as the Generals (3-0-1) upset the 24th-ranked Profs (3-1) at Mary Washington University.
Sydney von Rosenberg fed Leding for the game-winning goal for Washington and Lee. Rowan goalkeeper Bristol Pizzuto made five saves.
Roanoke 1, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
Hailey Davis took a feed from Abigail Burke and rifled a shot home in the 34th minute for the only goal of the match as the Maroons (3-1) beat the Scots (2-2).
Maryville goalie Abbey Coleman and Roanoke keeper Chris Martin (Blacksburg) each made three saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 11 Virginia 2, No. 14 Ohio State 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Laura Janssen scored twice, the second of which came with 2:52 remaining and lifted the 11th-ranked Cavaliers to the narrow win over the 14th-ranked Buckeyes.
Alsina Clotet scored on a penalty corner just before halftime to give Ohio State (3-1) the lead. Lauren Hausheer made six saves for UVa (4-0), while Aaliyah Hernandez made 15 saves for OSU.
Denison 1, W&L 0, OT
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Madeleine Hunt scored 2:01 into overtime, giving the Big Red the non-conference win over the Generals .
Denison (3-1) dominated play with a 17-2 advantage in shots and 7-2 in shots on goal.
Sara Amil made six saves for Washington and Lee (1-3).
Roanoke 3, Wesley 1
Hannah Bunten and Emilee Wooten scored second-half goals that lifted the Maroons (2-0) past the Wolverines (1-1).
Martha Hurley gave Roanoke the lead just over three minutes into the first half. Kaila Hindt tied the game for Wesley in the third quarter.
Wolverines’ Lauren Berry and Maroons’ Emma Clark each made 11 saves.
Goucher 8, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Mia Wiggins, Ari Hooper and Danielle Johnson each scored twice as the Gophers thumped the host Panthers .
Caroline Doll and Alexyss Pawlak also scored for Goucher (3-1). Mia Holmes had 16 saves for Ferrum (0-3).
