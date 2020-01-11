BLACKSBURG — Fourth-ranked Virginia Tech claimed nine of the ten bouts to post a convincing 36-3 win over West Virginia at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday evening.
After two narrow decision wins for Tech to start the match, Mitch Moore earned a pinfall win over Caleb Rea at 141 pounds, followed by freshman Bryce Andonian scoring a pin of his own over Liam Lusher at 149.
David McFadden earned his 100th career bout win with a 16-7 major decision over Nick Kiussis at 165 and Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) notched an 18-0 technical fall at 184.
Stan Smelzer dropped the lone bout for Tech at 197, falling in a 4-2 decision to fourth-ranked Noah Adams.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
No. 22 Cavs advance to Va. Duals title match
HAMPTON — Brian Courtney (141) and Quinn Miller (285) won bonus points for 22nd-ranked Virginia, as it claimed seven of the ten bouts in defeating Old Dominion 23-9 to advance to the National College Division championship match at the Virginia Duals.
The Cavaliers got decision wins from Patrick McCormick (125), Louie Hayes (133), Michael Murphy (149), Victor Marcelli (174) and Jay Aiello (197) in the match win.
Virginia’s championship match against Rider was not completed before press time.
Ferrum into American Division final
HAMPTON — Carlos Leyva won by pinfall at heavyweight and Levi Englman (133) and Austin Smith (149) each won by major decision as the Panthers defeated Waynesburg University 29-10 to advance to the American Divison championship match at the Virginia Duals on Saturday.
J.D. McMillin won by forfeit for Ferrum to begin the match, followed by decision wins by Elijah Martin (157), Malik Barr (174) and Braden Homsey (197).
The Panthers’ championship match against Kutztown was not completed before press time.
Generals finish 4th at Budd Whitehill Duals
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Washington and Lee’s 25th-ranked wrestling team, which was seeded fifth coming into the Budd Whitehill National Duals, finished with a pair of losses and ended up fourth after Saturday’s final day of competition.
After winning three matches on Friday to win Group D, the Generals dropped a 25-9 decision to 12th-ranked and top-seeded College of New Jersey before falling in a close 27-21 loss to third-seeded and 21st-ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Rexx Hallyburton (184) and Clay Chadwick (285) won both of their matches on the final day of the tournament.
Southern Virginia finished in 12th place, dropping a 46-6 match to 22nd-ranked Castleton and a 31-13 decision to York.
Heavyweight Nico Ramirez made the all-tournament team, winning all five of his weekend bouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.