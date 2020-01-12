HAMPTON — The Virginia wrestling team dropped a 20-12 decision to Rider in the championship match of the National College division at the Virginia Duals on Saturday night.
After splitting the first four bouts, the Broncs racked up four straight wins, including two by major decision, from 149 pounds to 174 pounds to take a lead that would not be erased.
Louie Hayes (133), Michael Murphy (149), Jay Aiello (197) and Quinn Miller (285) each took decision wins for the Cavaliers.
Virginia reached the final by beating Old Dominion 23-9 in the semifinals earlier Saturday.
The Cavaliers will return to action next weekend with a pair of home duals. UVa will host Chattanooga on Friday at 7 p.m. before facing VMI on Saturday at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Panthers lose tight match to Kutztown in Virginia Duals final
HAMPTON — Bears’ heavyweight Andrew Dunn took an 11-1 major decision win over Ferrum’s Carlos Leyva in the final bout of the evening that sealed the 19-13 match win for Kutztown in the finals of the American College division of the Virginia Duals on Saturday night.
Kutztown is ranked No. 16 in Division II.
Austin Smith gave the Panthers a 10-2 major decision win at 149 pounds, but Kutztown won four of the final six bouts of the evening to seal the win.
Levi Englman (133), Malik Barr (174) and Braden Homsey (197) also scored decision wins against the Bears.
Ferrum reached the final by beating Waynesburg 29-10 in the semifinal earlier Saturday.
The Panthers will return to action Sunday at the Builder Open hosted by the Apprentice School at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach.
Sacred Heart 30, VMI 9
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Pioneers claimed seven of the 10 bouts to record the win over the Keydets on Sunday afternoon.
VMI picked up decision wins from Cliff Conway, who won 5-0 over Sean Faraon at 133 pounds, William Lawrence, who won 6-3 over Will Schmidt at 157, and Neal Richards, a 5-1 winner over Joe Accousti at 174.
VMI will travel to UVa on Saturday before hosting Chattanooga on Sunday.
