Radford University softball player Hunter Mundy has reaped a postgraduate scholarship, but she won't be using it at Radford.
Mundy has been named one of the two winners of the Big South's annual graduate fellowships. She and Presbyterian soccer player Ricardo Hernandez have each been awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
Mundy hit .396 with five homers as a senior before the season came to an early end in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The infielder was named the Big South softball scholar-athlete of the year.
The NCAA Division I Council decided in late March to give Division I spring-sports athletes another year of eligibility to make up for their shortened seasons.
Mundy considered attending graduate school at Radford so she could return for the 2021 season. But she said Friday night in a text message that Radford does not have the master's program that she wanted. So she has decided to attend North Carolina State as a nonplaying student and pursue a master's degree in public administration.
The four-year starter and 2017 All-Big South pick had 35 homers and 115 RBIs in her career. The Radford political science department named her this year's winner of the Dean's Scholar award, which is given to one senior in each department. She had a 3.9 GPA.
"I've accomplished everything I've ever wanted plus extra there," Mundy texted.
— Mark Berman
LACROSSE
Cavalier, General earn Love awards
Virginia's Jackson Appelt has been named the Division I men's winner of the Yeardley Reynolds Love Unsung Hero Award, while Washington and Lee's Spencer Kriss was named the Division III men's winner.
The awards are given to men's and women's lacrosse players around the nation by the One Love Foundation in recognition of their dedication, integrity, humility, hard work, community service, leadership, kindness and sportsmanship.
Appelt has been involved in Student-Athlete Mentor, which is the UVa athletic department's substance abuse program, and in fundraising efforts for both UVa's suicide hotline and for the Will Barrow-Harlem Lacrosse Scholarships.
Kriss, a biochemistry major, collaborated in medical research last summer about infant skull fractures caused by child abuse.
ETC.
Wilkinson, Rinaldi honored
Radford soccer player Jacob Wilkinson and Radford lacrosse player Brittany Rinaldi are among the 12 winners of the Big South's George A. Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence.
Wilkinson and Rinaldi each graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Wilkinson was a second-team Academic All-American, while Rinaldi was named the Big South women's lacrosse scholar-athlete of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.