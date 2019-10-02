Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been named one of 30 candidates in the nation for the Senior CLASS Award for women’s soccer.
The award annually goes to a Division I senior in recognition of her academic and soccer excellence, character and community service.
McGlynn has a 3.5 cumulative GPA and is tied for the top spot on the Tech career list in shutouts with 29.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Longwood 1, Radford 0
Tori Gagliardi scored in the 39th minute and the Lancers (4-5-1, 2-1-1 Big South) held on for the win.
Courtenay Kaplan posted nine saves for the Highlanders (8-3, 2-1) who outshot Longwood 18-15 and held a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
No. 3 Christopher Newport 10, Southern Virginia 0
NEWPORT NEWS — The Captains (9-0-2, 2-0 CAC) got two goals each from Abby Harrigan, Riley Cook and Jessica Zimmerman in a rout of the Knights (2-8-1, 0-2).
Christopher Newport outshot Southern Virginia 49-3 and held a 15-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Savannah Uri posted 14 saves for the Knights.
Ferrum 2, Emory & Henry 0
FERRUM — Casey Raggett scored twice to lead the Panthers (6-2-1, 2-0 ODAC) over the Wasps (2-7-1, 0-3).
Frances Best and Cayla Berry both had assists for Ferrum which outshot Emory & Henry 29-2.
Kaela Schlevensky recorded 11 saves for the Wasps.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 4, Eastern Mennonite 1
HARRISONBURG — The Maroons (8-0-2, 1-0-1 ODAC) got one goal each from Dylan Berk, Atticus Cooke, Jon-Cody Mactutus and Vincent Lamina in picking up a win over the Royals (5-6, 0-1).
Luca Kuettel and Tim Leuenberger dished out one assist apiece for Roanoke, which outshot Mennonite 28-11.
Leiyan Kariuki, with an assist by Andy Chappell Deckert, scored the Royals’ goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 8, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — Emilee Wooten netted three goals and the Maroons (6-3) rode a 7-0 halftime advantage to a nonconference win over the Knights (0-8).
Kyla Nase recorded 12 saves for Southern Virginia, which did not take a shot in the game.
VOLLEYBALL
Randolph-Macon def. Washington and Lee 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21
LEXINGTON — Alexia Wolfe knocked down 10 kills, Madison Warlick posted 21 digs and Angela Tender dealt out 24 assists to lead the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 5-0 ODAC) to a win to remain unbeaten in conference play.
For the Generals (13-5, 3-3), Brynne Gould had 17 kills and 13 digs, Caroline Gard 25 digs and Anna Soroka had 31 assists.
Christopher Newport def. Southern Virginia 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
BUENA VISTA — Katie Piper posted nine kills and 11 digs, Rebecca Frey added 11 digs and Sammy Carroll dished out 28 assists to lead the Captains (14-6) to a straight-sets win.
Taryn Warner and Kaely Rath knocked down seven kills each, Mykynli Knight recorded 17 digs and Elle Warnick dealt out 21 assists for the Knights (11-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.