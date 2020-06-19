William Fleming High School graduate Lynne Agee is part of the new, star-studded class of the Southern Conference hall of fame.
Agee coached at William Fleming and Roanoke College before becoming the women's basketball coach at UNC Greensboro.
Agee, who steered UNCG from 1981-2011 before retiring, is the first UNCG figure to be named to the hall of fame. She went 602-334 in 33 seasons as a college coach, including 556-311 in her 30 years at UNCG. The two-time SoCon coach of the year ranks third in SoCon history with 149 conference wins.
She led UNCG to NCAA tournament berths in all three NCAA divisions, becoming the first college women's basketball coach to ever accomplish that feat. She led the Spartans to nine NCAA bids.
This year's class also includes former Chattanooga football and basketball player and ex-NFL star Terrell Owens; former West Virginia basketball player and ex-NBA player, coach and executive Rod Thorn; former Western Carolina baseball and football player and ex-major leaguer Wayne Tolleson; and ex-Wofford running back Eric Breitenstein.
BASEBALL
Tech's Cross recognized
Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross has been named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, becoming the first Hokie to earn that honor in eight years.
He hit .369 in the abbreviated 2020 season.
TENNIS
Players, coaches
earn state awards
Virginia's Natasha Subhash has been named both the state Division I women's player of the year and the state Division I women's rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
UVa's Sara O'Leary was chosen the state Division I women's coach of the year.
Subhash was joined on the all-state first team by UVa's Rosie Johanson, Sofia Munera, Vivan Glozman, Chloe Gullickson and Amber O’Dell.
On the men's side, UVa's Ryan Goetz was named the state Division I player of the year. UVa's Andres Pedroso was chosen the men's coach of the year.
Goetz was joined on the first team by Virginia Tech's Mitch Harper; Radford's Demi Taramonlis and Andres Silva; and UVa's Gianni Ross, Carl Soderlund and Matthew Lord.
On the small-college side, Washington and Lee's Marta Mikos was named the women's rookie of the year. W&L's Erin Ness was named the women's coach of the year.
Makos was joined on the first team by W&L's Taylor Garcia.
Southern Virginia's Marcos Dias was named the small-college men's rookie of the year.
He was joined on the all-state first team by SVU's Kukutla Motlojoa and Danny Blonquist and W&L's Harry Shepherd.
ETC.
Athletes honored
for academics
The College Sports Information Directors of America have named UVa tennis player Carl Soderlund (3.7 GPA) a second-team Academic All-American on the Division I men's at-large team, which covered a variety of sports.
UVa swimmer Ted Schubert (3.79) was named a third-team Academic All-American on the men's at-large team.
Virginia lacrosse player Sammy Mueller (3.71) was named a second-team Academic All-American on the Division I women's at-large team, while UVa swimmer Paige Madden (3.63) made the third team.
W&L golfer Brian Peccie (3.88) was named a second-team Academic All-American on the Division III men's at-large team, while W&L swimmer Emily Hageboeck (3.84) was named a second-team Academic All-American on the Division III women's at-large team.
SVU infielder Cole Critchfield (3.94) was named a second-team Academic All-American in Division III baseball.
