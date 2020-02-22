PITTSBURGH — Tenth-ranked Pittsburgh won the final four bouts of the evening to score the come-from-behind 18-13 win over seventh-ranked Virginia Tech in the final ACC dual match of the season.
The Hokies won three of the first four bouts of the match, with Joey Prata (125) and Mitch Moore (141) winning by decision and Bryce Andonian taking a major decision at 149. David McFadden gutted out a 2-1 decision at 165 to give Tech a 13-6 lead, but Gregg Harvey, Nino Bonaccorsi, Kellan Stout and Demetrius Thomas all won their bouts to close out the match and give the Panthers the win.
WRESTLING
Keydets sweep SoCon tri-match
LEXINGTON — The VMI wrestling team won a pair of Southern Conference matches on Saturday, edging The Citadel 20-19 and defeating Presbyterian 34-10.
Cliff Conway (133), Neal Richards (174) and Zach Brown (197) won both of their bouts on the day, with Brown’s 18-0 technical fall victory over The Citadel’s Houston Tywater being the difference in the opening match.
SOFTBALL
Virginia Tech notches two wins at Charleston Invitational
CHARLESTON S.C. – No. 24 Virginia Tech (11-3) picked up two more wins at the Charleston Invitational, topping Bradley 9-1 and N.C. A&T 16-0 in five innings.
Against the Braves (7-6), Jayme Bailey hit a three-run homer, Grace Chavez a two- run shot and Maddie Banks had an inside-the-park homer. Bailey ended the game with a total of four RBIs and Chavez drove in three.
In the nightcap, Kaylee Hewitt no-hit the Aggies (2-9) in a five inning game, striking out seven and walking one.
Kelsey Bennet drove in five runs, including a three-run homer, Al Velaquez hit a two-run shot and Meredith Slaw drove in four runs and scored twice for the Hokies.
Radford splits doubleheader
NORFOLK — Radford (6-3) split a pair of games at the Pirate Classic, falling to Hartford (2-3) 5-3 and topping Youngstown State (3-3) 4-0.
In the opener, the Hawks put five runs on the board in the fifth inning with a two-run homer by Daniel Rocheleau providing the winning margin.
Talia Douglas and Sydney Fisher had a pair of hits and an RBI each for the Highlanders.
In the nightcap, Hunter Mundy hit a pair of homers and Jessie Marvin shut out the Penguins with a five-hitter.
Douglas added a run-scoring double for Radford.
Roanoke drops two to Christopher Newport
Roanoke was swept by Christopher Newport, losing 7-1 and 6-4 in the season opener for both teams.
In the opener, the Maroons’ lone run came when Hailey Baldwin scored on an overthrow to first on a Brooke Trapuzzano ground ball.
Tara Deck hit a two-run homer for the Captains.
In the nightcap, Meri Bostic and Carlie Patterson each had a pair of hits for Roanoke, which gave up five runs in the last three innings for the loss.
Ferrum tops Methodist twice
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Ferrum (4-0) swept a doubleheader from Methodist (5-5) by the scores of 6-4 and 14-6 in six innings.
Lindsay Sears drove in two runs on three hits and Ariell Eure had three hits and scored a pair of runs.
In the nightcap, Sears and Tori Scott both had two-run doubles with Sears driving in a total of three runs and Keri Hamlet had three hits and scored five times.
BASEBALL
Virginia Tech 3, Louisiana 2
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Hokies (2-3) scored all of their runs on two groundouts and a wild pitch and reliever Peyton Alford worked out of a ninth-inning jam to earn the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.
Julia Brock and Sebast Toro each drove in a run for Louisiana (2-5).
Cavaliers, Bison split doubleheader
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Nic Kent drove in three runs and five others drove in two runs each as the Cavaliers took down the Bison 14-3 in the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Bucknell (2-5) came back in the nightcap and held on for a 14-10 win.
Brendan Rivoli drove in three runs in the nightcap for Virginia (4-3), who nearly came back from a 14-6 deficit.
Zack Gelof hit a pair of home runs in the doubleheader for the Cavaliers.
VMI 9, Lafayette 1
LEXINGTON — Zac Morris’ bases-loaded triple highlighted a five-run eighth inning that put away the game for the Keydets (2-4) as they downed the visiting Leopards (1-4).
Mark Glover doubled home the lone Lafayette run in the top of the fourth.
Mercer 6, Radford 1
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Crotty and Le Bassett each doubled and drove in two runs in the Bears’ win over the Highlanders.
Radford plated its lone run in the fourth inning when Straton Podaras grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
Maroons split doubleheader
Evan Parks tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout in the opener for Roanoke College (5-3) as it claimed the first game of a doubleheader with Elizabethtown (1-2) on Saturday by a 6-0 score. Joseph Sarich and three relievers combined for an eight-hit shutout in the nightcap as the Blue Jays earned the split with a 9-0 win.
Will Salva doubled, homered and drove in three runs to power the Maroons in the first game.
Washington and Lee 12, Keystone 11
LEXINGTON — Bryce Burnette’s two-run double finished off a seven-run eighth inning that gave the Generals (5-0) a come-from-behind win over the Giants (0-2). Zach Perkins doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Washington and Lee, while Adam Kelly doubled, homered and brought home three runs for Keystone.
Ferrum 5, Brockport 2
FERRUM — Grey Sherfey’s two-run single highlighted a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Panthers past the Golden Eagles.
Ryan Mansell and James Houlahan each drove in a run for Brockport (0-3) in the fifth inning that tied the game at two after Ferrum (5-3) opened the scoring an inning earlier with RBI singles from Tim Ortega and Grayson Chitwood.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Princeton 16, No. 2 Virginia 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Chris Brown, Phillip Robertson and Michael Sowers each scored four goals as the Tigers (3-0) broke the 10-game winning streak of the second-ranked Cavaliers (2-1).
Virginia was led by Ian Laviano with three goals and three other players with two goals apiece.
No. 17 Washington and Lee 23, Washington College 3
LEXINGTON — Taylor Witherell scored four goals and Thomas Zusi added three as 12 different Generals (1-2) found the scoresheet in their win over the Shoremen (0-2).
Cody Pascale scored twice for Washington College.
Roanoke 14, Sewanee 6
Jason Sarro recorded five goals and two assists and Ethan Caldwell added three goals and an assist as the Maroons (1-1) took down the Tigers (0-3).
Daniel Burnum scored twice to lead Sewanee.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 22 Virginia Tech 14, Elon 7
ELON, N.C. — Paige Petty netted five goals and three others scored twice as the 22nd-ranked Hokies (4-1) doubled up the Phoenix on Saturday.
Elon (1-1) got two goals apiece from Cami Lynch, Cate Mackel and Cassidy Creighton.
No. 8 Virginia 12, No. 9 Princeton 10
PRINCETON, N.J. — Courtlynne Caskin scored four goals and goalie Charlie Campbell made a career-high 16 saves as the Cavaliers (4-0) held the Tigers (1-1) to two goals in the second half in their win on Saturday.
Princeton was led by Kyla Sears with three goals and two goals apiece from Kari Buonnano and Grace Tauckus.
No. 7 Franklin & Marshall 9, No. 8 Washington and Lee 8
LANCASTER, Pa. — Marissa McGarrey scored with 3:40 remaining to lift the Diplomats past the Generals.
McGarrey, Maddy Birch and Megan Jackson each scored twice for Franklin & Marshall (1-0), whle Allie Schwab and Dani Murray each tallied three times for Washington and Lee (1-1).
Christopher Newport 15, Roanoke 10
NEWPORT NEWS — Zoe Dyer scored eight goals to power the Captains past the Maroons.
Kendall Krause and Katie Orrison each scored twice for Christopher Newport (1-1).
Roanoke (0-1) got three goals apiece from Jenna Kuczo and Lilly Blair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.