Virginia Tech's Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) and David McFadden and Virginia's Jack Mueller and Jay Aiello have been named first-team All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
VMI's Neal Richards was named a second-team All-American.
All-America honors are usually determined only by how wrestlers fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAAs were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year the All-America honors were based on wrestlers' performances during the regular season and in conference tournaments.
Bolen a third-year sophomore, went 24-2 at 184 pounds. He won an ACC title and finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally in his weight class.
McFadden became the first four-time All-American in the Tech program's history. The fifth-year senior went 21-5 at 165 pounds.
Mueller became the third three-time All-American in UVa history. The senior went 13-1 at 125 pounds and won his weight class at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Aiello went 27-4 at 197 pounds. The fourth-year junior won an ACC title.
Richards became VMI's first All-American since 1999. The fifth-year senior went 38-7 and won the Southern Conference crown at 174 pounds. He was named the co-most outstanding wrestler at the SoCon championships.
BASEBALL
Yankees scrap construction plans
The Pulaski Yankees announced that plans to upgrade Calfee Park for the upcoming season have been scratched because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Appalachian League team had announced two months ago that it would add 800 seats behind the party deck in left field.
Pulaski has also reversed a previously announced ticket-price change. Seating under the canopy along the third-base line will remain general admission for the upcoming season.
There will no longer be waitress service for the club seats behind home plate, so a “Season Ticket Holder Only” window will be added to the main concession stand.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Recabarren honored
Southern Virginia junior Nahuel Recabarren has been named a first-team Division III All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association for the second straight year.
The Argentina native averaged 3.35 kills per set, earning East Region player of the year honors. The Knights went 12-3 before their season was cut short last month because of the coronavrius pandemic.
ETC.
Franklin earns scholarship
VMI women's soccer player Sam Franklin has been named one of the Southern Conference's 10 postgraduate scholarship winners for this school year. She received a $2,000 scholarship.
Candidates were judged on their athletic and academic success and their community service.
Franklin made the SoCon all-tournament team last fall. She was the 2020 winner of VMI's Three-Legged Stool award, which is presented annually to a senior athlete who excels in athletics, academics and military discipline.
She plans to serve in the U.S. Air Force and pursue a master’s degree.
W&L hall adding five
Washington and Lee has chosen five new members for its hall of fame. They will be inducted in October.
The new class includes former basketball player Rodger Fauber, who still holds the Virginia college records for the best rebounding average in a season (19.7 rpg) and in a career (16.4 rpg); former cross country All-American Amy Mears DeMatt; former All-American track and field athlete Stacy Doornbos Spiro; former second-team All-American soccer player Anne Van Devender Stanton; and Richard Duchossois, whose donations helped pave the way for the construction of the Duchossois Tennis Center and the upcoming Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center.
