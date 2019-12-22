FORT WORTH, Tex. — Virginia Tech wrestler and defending 165-pound NCAA national champion Mekhi Lewis, along with former Hokie and current Tech assistant coach Ty Walz each qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials after the final day of matches at the U.S. Senior Nationals, held at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Lewis, wrestling in the 74-kilogram division, won three bouts to reach the gold-medal final on Sunday, where he lost a tough 5-3 decision to Logan Massa. Lewis held a 2-0 lead after the first period of the match, but Massa gained a bodylock in the second period and gained enough points to hold off Lewis and claim the gold medal.
Walz, wrestling in the 97-kilogram division, made the semifinals on Saturday before dropping a 4-3 decision to Hayden Zillmer to force a consolation match for a spot in the Olympic trials.
On Sunday, Walz defeated Jacob Kasper 8-4 to secure the trials spot and beat Kyven Gadson 6-0 to earn the bronze medal in the weight class.
Keydets go 1-2 at Mountaineer Quads
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The VMI wrestling team lost two of three matches at the Mountaineer Quads on Sunday.
The Keydets defeated Hofstra 21-17, but lost to host West Virginia 34-8 and to Edinboro 32-6.
Neal Richards won two of his three bouts of the day at 174 pounds, winning by forfeit against Hofstra and winning by technical fall over Scott Joll of the host Mountaineers.
Heavyweight Chris Beck won a close 2-1 decision over West Virginia’s Brandon Ngati and took a decision win over Hofstra’s Zachary Knighton-Ward.
John McGarry registered the only points against Edinboro at 125 pounds with a pinfall win over Lucas Rodriguez.
