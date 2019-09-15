WILMINGTON, N.C. — Emily Gray’s second goal of the season came at the 26-minute mark and stood as the lone tally of the match Sunday as 16th-ranked Virginia Tech (8-0) won 1-0 against UNC Wilmington (4-3) on the final day of the Battle at the Beach women’s soccer tournament.
Gray blasted home a free kick from just inside 30 yards that beat Seahawks goalie Sydney Schneider.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 4 Virginia 2, No. 8 Penn State 1
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Junior Sydney Zandi pounced on a loose ball and scored from inside the 6-yard box with less than five minutes left to lift the fourth-ranked Cavaliers past the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.
Meghan McCool gave UVa (8-0) the lead at the break when she intercepted a clearing attempt and beat Penn State goalie Katherine Asman. The Nittany Lions (4-3-1) drew level with about five minutes to go when Sam Coffey converted off an Ally Schlegel free kick, but Zandi’s game-winner came just 26 seconds later.
W. Carolina 1, Radford 0
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Regan Ward’s goal in the 72nd minute stood as the lone goal of the match as the Catamounts downed the visiting Highlanders (6-2).
Melody Mezzina needed only two saves to record the shutout for Western Carolina (4-2).
Howard 1, VMI 0
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Keydets (1-6) enjoyed a 23-13 advantage in shots, but fell to the Bison (3-1) on an 86th-minute penalty kick by Kendall Macauly.
Noelle Heilpern made five saves for VMI, and Alayah Hightower made 12 for Howard.
W&L 3, Sewanee 0
LEXINGTON — The Generals got two goals from Lindsay White and another from Sophia Roche’ in the final 13 minutes of the match to dispatch the visiting Tigers (1-3-1).
White gave Washington and Lee (4-0-1) the lead in the 77th minute and scored in the 81st before Roche’ converted a feed from Elle Prillaman (Patrick Henry).
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 14 W&L 2, No. 3 Oglethorpe 1
LEXINGTON — Oliver Dolberg headed home a Samuel Bass free kick with under a minute remaining in regulation to lift the 14th-ranked Generals over the third-ranked Stormy Petrels.
Affonso Temporal gave Oglethorpe (4-2) the lead in the 15th minute, converting a feed from Gilberto Ramos, but Jack Parham drew Washington and Lee (5-1) level just five minutes later, slotting home a pass from Harry Pinkerton.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 Virginia 3, Yale 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cato Geusgens scored twice to lead the sixth-ranked Cavaliers to the shutout win over the Bullodgs (1-3).
Peyton Tollaksen scored a goal and Annie McDonough added a pair of assists for Virginia (5-1).
No. 13 Ursinus 5, W&L 2
LEXINGTON — Gemma Dufoe and Devon Carroll each scored twice as the 13th-ranked Bears (4-1) scored four goals in the second half to down the host Generals.
Peyton Tysinger scored the opening goal of the match for Washington and Lee (2-4), and Grace Weise added a second-half tally to draw the Generals to within a goal midway through the second half.
St. Mary’s (Md.) 4, Ferrum 0
ST. MARY’S, Md. — Celina Kaufman scored twice as the Seahawks blanked the visiting Panthers (0-5).
Hannah Dietrich and Emma Chandler each added goals for St. Mary’s (6-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.