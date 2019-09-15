WILMINGTON, N.C. — Emily Gray’s second goal of the season came at the 26-minute mark and stood as the lone tally of the match Sunday as 16th-ranked Virginia Tech (8-0) won 1-0 against UNC Wilmington (4-3) on the final day of the Battle at the Beach women’s soccer tournament.

Gray blasted home a free kick from just inside 30 yards that beat Seahawks goalie Sydney Schneider.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 4 Virginia 2, No. 8 Penn State 1

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Junior Sydney Zandi pounced on a loose ball and scored from inside the 6-yard box with less than five minutes left to lift the fourth-ranked Cavaliers past the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.

Meghan McCool gave UVa (8-0) the lead at the break when she intercepted a clearing attempt and beat Penn State goalie Katherine Asman. The Nittany Lions (4-3-1) drew level with about five minutes to go when Sam Coffey converted off an Ally Schlegel free kick, but Zandi’s game-winner came just 26 seconds later.

W. Carolina 1, Radford 0

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Regan Ward’s goal in the 72nd minute stood as the lone goal of the match as the Catamounts downed the visiting Highlanders (6-2).

Melody Mezzina needed only two saves to record the shutout for Western Carolina (4-2).

Howard 1, VMI 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Keydets (1-6) enjoyed a 23-13 advantage in shots, but fell to the Bison (3-1) on an 86th-minute penalty kick by Kendall Macauly.

Noelle Heilpern made five saves for VMI, and Alayah Hightower made 12 for Howard.

W&L 3, Sewanee 0

LEXINGTON — The Generals got two goals from Lindsay White and another from Sophia Roche’ in the final 13 minutes of the match to dispatch the visiting Tigers (1-3-1).

White gave Washington and Lee (4-0-1) the lead in the 77th minute and scored in the 81st before Roche’ converted a feed from Elle Prillaman (Patrick Henry).

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 14 W&L 2, No. 3 Oglethorpe 1

LEXINGTON — Oliver Dolberg headed home a Samuel Bass free kick with under a minute remaining in regulation to lift the 14th-ranked Generals over the third-ranked Stormy Petrels.

Affonso Temporal gave Oglethorpe (4-2) the lead in the 15th minute, converting a feed from Gilberto Ramos, but Jack Parham drew Washington and Lee (5-1) level just five minutes later, slotting home a pass from Harry Pinkerton.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 6 Virginia 3, Yale 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Cato Geusgens scored twice to lead the sixth-ranked Cavaliers to the shutout win over the Bullodgs (1-3).

Peyton Tollaksen scored a goal and Annie McDonough added a pair of assists for Virginia (5-1).

No. 13 Ursinus 5, W&L 2

LEXINGTON — Gemma Dufoe and Devon Carroll each scored twice as the 13th-ranked Bears (4-1) scored four goals in the second half to down the host Generals.

Peyton Tysinger scored the opening goal of the match for Washington and Lee (2-4), and Grace Weise added a second-half tally to draw the Generals to within a goal midway through the second half.

St. Mary’s (Md.) 4, Ferrum 0

ST. MARY’S, Md. — Celina Kaufman scored twice as the Seahawks blanked the visiting Panthers (0-5).

Hannah Dietrich and Emma Chandler each added goals for St. Mary’s (6-0).

Load comments