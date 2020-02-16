CLEARWATER, Fla. —Mackenzie Lawter brought home Kelsey Bennett in the top of the eighth inning with the eventual game-winning run as Virginia Tech finished the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational with a 3-2 record with a 6-5, eight-inning victory over 21st-ranked Northwestern on Sunday.
Kelsey Brown singled home two runs to key a five-run fourth inning that gave Tech (7-3) a 5-2 lead, but a bases-loaded walk, a two-run single from Jordyn Rudd and a sacrifice fly tied the game at five for Northwestern (4-5) and forced extra innings.
Keely Rochard earned the win in relief, allowing a run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief of starter Kaylee Hewitt.
SOFTBALL
Radford 1, Siena 0
ELON, N.C. — Jessie Marvin twirled a complete-game, four-hit shutout and Sofia Tapia singled home the game’s only run in the top of the sixth to give the Highlanders the win over the Saints on the final day of the Phoenix Invitational.
Marvin walked two and struck out nine in her shutout performance for Radford (3-1).
Taylor Rhinehart was saddled with the loss for Siena (0-3), allowing only one run on four hits and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.
BASEBALL
VMI 5, North Florida 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starter Adam Jewell confounded the Ospreys’ lineup over eight innings in the Keydets’ win on Sunday, salvaging the final game of their three-game, season-opening weekend series.
Callen Nuccio and Will Knight each had three hits for VMI (1-2), with Nuccio driving in a pair of runs. Jewell tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, and struck out seven in earning the win.
Cade Reich accounted for the lone run for North Florida with an RBI in the ninth inning.
Radford 9, N.C. Central 5
DURHAM, N.C. — Will Harless homered and drove in three runs and J.D. Mundy (Northside) doubled and drove in two more as the Highlanders downed the Eagles and completed a sweep of the season-opening weekend series.
Colby Higgerson and Straton Podaras each had three base hits for Radford (3-0), who got four shutout innings of relief from Austin Gerber and Bruce Hudson to close out the game.
N.C. Central (0-3) got two RBIs each from Vinny Bailey and Luis DeLeon in the loss.
Piedmont 4, Roanoke 1
NEWPORT NEWS — Kyle DeJesus’ two-run double in the third inning proved to be the game-winning run in the Lions’ win over the Maroons at Christopher Newport University.
Harrison Trawick and Duke Wodetzki each added RBIs for Piedmont (2-3), who got a solid five-inning performance from starter Nate Rotenberger and four innings of solid relief from Nathan Boyce and Will Janofsky.
Roanoke (4-2) scored its lone run in the top of the first inning when Cole Agee scored on a throwing error, allowing Will Merriken to reach base.
Washington and Lee 8, Averett 2
LEXINGTON — Jason Volpicelli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Brian Wickman added a pair of RBIs as the Generals finished the weekend sweep with a win over the Cougars on Sunday.
Tom Kellogg earned the win for Washington and Lee (3-0), tossing 8 2/3 innings and allowing two unearned runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Jason Maggs accounted for both runs for Averett (0-4), singling home one and scoring the other on a wild pitch.
Rhodes 6, Ferrum 5
ATLANTA — Four different players drove in a run for the Lynx, who held on to defeat the Panthers at Oglethorpe University’s Anderson Field.
Paul Giacomazzi and Mitchell O’Berry each doubled in a run for Rhodes (4-2), while Wood Kimbrough singled home a run and John McNair brought home another run with a groundout.
Ferrum (3-2) got a pair of RBIs from Roanoke College transfer Josh Greenway (North Cross), one in the seventh and one in the ninth, that brought the Panthers to within a run, but they could not find the game-tying run.
Men’s lacrosse
No. 8 Denison 17, No. 13 W&L 11
LEXINGTON — Brant Pittman scored six goals and Peter Pittroff added four goals and three assists as the eighth-ranked Big Red took down the 13th-ranked Generals on Sunday afternoon.
Pittman notched four of his six goals in the first half for Denison (1-0).
Washington and Lee (0-2) got two goals each from Hudson Hamill and Ben Mulholland.
women’s lacrosse
No. 8 Virginia 17, California 7
BERKELEY, Calif. — Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals and Sammy Mueller added three goals and two assists as the eighth-ranked Cavaliers downed the host Bears.
Nine different players made the scoresheet for Virginia (3-0), who out-shot California (0-2) by a 41-23 margin.
Quinnlyn Mason led the Bears with a pair of goals in the defeat.
No. 7 W&L 17, No. 12 Mary Wash. 10
LEXINGTON — Dani Murray scored four goals and Allie Schwab added three goals and two assists for the seventh-ranked Generals, who used a seven-goal run bridging the end of the first half and beginning of the second to power past the 12th-ranked Eagles on Sunday.
Christina Cavallo and Katherine Faria each added three goals for Washington and Lee (1-0), who has not lost a home-field game since March 17, 2018, a streak of 20 games, setting a new record.
Paige Haskins led the way for Mary Washington (0-1) with a seven-goal performance in the defeat.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech records fall
LUBBOCK, Texas — Virginia Tech’s Caitlan Tate broke Olympian Queen Harrison Claye’s school record in the indoor 400 meters Saturday with a winning time of 53.05 seconds at the Texas Tech Invitational.
Tech’s Jacory Patterson broke his own school record in the men’s 400 with a winning time of 45.75 seconds; it is the second-best time in the NCAA so far this season.
Over at the Iowa State Classic on Friday, Tech’s Sara Freix broke her own school mark in the 5,000 with a time of 15:52.18. Tech’s Peter Seufer broke the school mark in the men’s 5,000 with a time of 13:36.36.
Scott breaks records
CLEMSON, S.C. — UVa’s Jordan Scott broke ACC and school records with his winning jump of 55 feet, 10 1/4 inches (17.02 meters) Saturday at the Tiger Paw Invitational. He became the 17th athlete in NCAA history to top 17 meters in the event. It was the 10th-best jump in the world so far this season.
UVa’s Jada Seaman broke the school mark in the women’s 200 (23.76), while Halle Hazzard broke the UVa marker in the women’s 60 meters (7.24).
Over at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Ari Klau broke the UVa mark in the men’s 3,000 (7:51.57).
Shahbaz breaks mark
LEXINGTON — VMI’s Jahanzib Shahbaz broke the Pakistani national record in the 1,500 meters Saturday at the VMI Indoor Classic.
While running the mile race, he had a split time of 3:50.45 in the 1,500 to break the record by 13 seconds.
Also at that meet, W&L’s Darcy Creed tied a 26-year-old W&L record in the women’s shot put (36-9 1/2).
