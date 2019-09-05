BLACKSBURG — Nicole Kozlova and Emmalee McCarter each found the back of the net for No. 23 Virginia Tech, which ran its record to 5-0 with a 2-0 win over Alabama.
It was the Hokies’ fourth clean sheet of the season.
Molly Feighan and Mikayla Nance each recorded an assist for Virginia Tech (2-0).
Alex Plavin made two saves for Alabama (3-2).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 5 Virginia 2, No. 15 Georgetown 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers got goals from Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez in their victory over the Hoyas at Klockner Stadium.
Rebecca Jarrett recorded assists on both goals for Virginia (5-0).
Anna Leat made four saves for Georgetown (2-2-1).
Radford 1, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Brianna Oliver scored an unassisted goal in the 22nd minute and the Highlanders (4-1) held on to edge the Keydets (1-3).
Noelle Heilpern posted eight saves for VMI.
Pfeiffer 2, Southern Virginia 0
BUENA VISTA — Kelsy Esquivel scored a first-half goal, followed by a second-half goal by Hailey Metzger, both on assists from Gabby Bosak, as the Falcons (2-1) shut out the host Knights (1-2).
Alyssa Trueman and Savannah Uri shared time in the net for Southern Virginia, with Trueman posting four saves and Uri made two.
MEN’S SOCCER
UNC Wilmington 3, Radford 0
RADFORD — Phillip Goodrum recorded a goal and an assist as the Seahawks notched an impressive road win over the Highlanders at Cupp Stadium.
Gabriel Cabral and Goodrum gave UNC Wilmington (1-2) a 2-0 lead at halftime before Goodrum fed Mason Schuster for the final goal of the game in the 50th minute.
Radford (1-2) managed only three shots compared with 10 for the Seahawks.
FOOTBALL
Johns Hopkins 17, Randolph-Macon 12
ASHLAND — David Tammaro completed 19 of 34 passes for 191 yards and two scores as the Blue Jays topped the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both teams.
Burke Estes threw four interceptions including one with 1:14 remaining in the game that allowed Johns Hopkins to run out the clock. Estes finished the game 11-24 for 94 yards.
Macon got two field goals from Colin Booker and a four-yard TD run by Andrew Ihle.
