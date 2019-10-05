CLEMSON, S.C. — Sixth-ranked Clemson and No. 22 Virginia Tech played 110 minutes but neither team could find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw in their ACC men’s soccer showdown on Saturday.
Mathijs Swaneveld made four saves for Virginia Tech (6-2-2, 0-1-2) while George Marks made two saves for Clemson (9-1-1, 2-1-1).
Men’s soccer
No. 5 Washington and Lee 7, Emory & Henry 1
LEXINGTON — Samuel Bass recorded two goals and an assist as the Generals swamped the visiting Wasps.
Washington and Lee (8-1-2, 2-0) also got a pair of goals from John Peterson, while Nick St. Pierre (Northside), Alexy Alin-Hvidsten and Patrick Rooney also found the back of the net.
Casey Widdifield headed home a free kick for Emory & Henry (6-4-2, 0-2).
Gardner-Webb 2, Radford 1, OT
RADFORD — Laurits Lillemose scored the game-winning goal in the seventh minute of the first overtime period to give the Bulldogs the Big South Conference win over the Highlanders.
Oskar Wang converted a sixth minute penalty kick for Gardner-Webb (5-4-1, 2-0), but Radford (2-6-2, 0-2) drew level in the 55th minute on an unassisted goal from Mouhameth Thiam.
NJIT 5, VMI 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Alejandro Rabell tallied twice and added an assist for the Highlanders in their victory over the Keydets (1-9).
Rene White scored twice and Gerald Cubero notched a goal and an assist for NJIT (4-3-4).
Ferrum 2, Shenandoah 1, OT
WINCHESTER — Juho Karmala scored eight minutes into overtime to give the Panthers the ODAC win over the host Hornets.
Felipe Artega gave Ferrum (7-3, 1-1) the lead in the 28th minute, but Shenandoah (4-7, 0-2) drew level in the 56th minute off the foot of Jack Meixner.
Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0
ASHLAND — Anthony Zarlenga’s goal in the 56th minute was the only tally of the match in the Maroons’ ODAC win over the Yellow Jackets.
Both Roanoke (9-0-2, 1-0-1) and Randolph-Macon (4-5, 0-2) recorded double-digit shot attempts, but only three Maroon shots found the target while none were on goal for the Yellow Jackets.
Women’s Soccer
Radford 1, UNC Asheville 0
RADFORD — Reese Degnan, with an assist by LiLy McLane, scored in the 48th minute and the Highlanders (9-3, 3-1 Big South) held on for a win over the Bulldogs (3-9, 1-3).
Radford outshot UNC 14-6 and held a 5-1 edge on corner kicks.
Courtenay Kaplan posted three saves for the Highlanders in recording the shut out.
Washington and Lee 7, Emory & Henry 1
LEXINGTON — Lindsay White netted two goals and five others added a goal apiece as the Generals (9-0-1, 2-0 ODAC) won their eighth straight.
Kelsey Anderson scored a goal and dished out an assist for W&L.
The goal for Emory & Henry (2-8-1, 0-4) came off the foot of Helen Frazier in the 90th minute.
Southern Virginia 3, York (Pa.) 2
YORK, Pa. — Tori Wescott scored two goals and the Knights (3-8-1, 1-2 CAC) held on for a conference win over the Spartans (4-8, 1-2).
Shayli Nakamoto also scored for Southern Virginia, which was outshot 24-4. Savannah Uri recorded eight saves for the Knights.
Ferrum 6, Sweet Briar 0
SWEET BRIAR — The Panthers (7-2-1, 3-0 ODAC) got goals from five different players, plus an own goal, in a win over the Vixens (0-8, 0-2).
Frances Best, Kayla Lentini and Gabriella Kermon each had a goal and an assist, and Victoria Wagner and Alex Mattson added one goal apiece.
Ferrum outshot Sweet Briar 51-0.
Volleyball
NONDISTRICT
Score 1, Score 2
York (Pa.) def. Southern Virginia 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19
YORK, Pa. — Madyson Whitcomb notched 10 kills and Abby Diehl handed out 38 assists for the Spartans.
Tyler Williams and Hannah Siaurusaitis each chipped in eight kills for York (13-9, 2-1).
Ryan Dubinsky recorded eight kills and Taryn Warner and Courtney Singleton each added six kills for Southern Virginia (11-6, 1-2).
Washington and Lee def. Randolph 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
LEXINGTON — Courtney Berry registered 13 kills and six blocks, and Anna Soroka dished out 20 assists as the Generals downed the Wildcats.
Madeline Ferguson added 10 kills and Ashley Webb chipped in 12 assists for Washington and Lee (13-5).
Mackenzie Ambrose led Randolph (8-8) with seven kills.
Field Hockey
Washington and Lee 3, Roanoke 0
LEXINGTON — Lauren Paolano scored two goals to lead the Generals (4-5, 1-0 ODAC) to a shut out win over the Maroons (7-4, 0-1).
Tess Muneses also scored for W&L.
Emma Clark recorded five saves for Roanoke.
Cross Country
Generals 15th at Louisville meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington and Lee, Roanoke College and Southern Virginia all participated in the Greater Louisville Classic.
The Generals finished in 15th place in the men’s Silver Division out of 40 schools, led by Freddie Marx who turned in a time of 25 minutes, 39.3 seconds to finish 64th.
The Maroons ended up in 35th place, with Chamberlain Zulauf finishing 164th with a time of 26:51.9.
Tyler Nault of Wisconsin-La Crosse won the individual title with a time of 24:19.2 and North Central (Ill.) took the team title.
Michael Myers had a time of 25:07 for a 19th-place finish to lead the Knights to a 22nd place finish in the Blue Division.
Geoffrey Bwalley of Monroe College won individual honors with a time of 24:10.9 and North central (Ill.) taking the team title.
Southern Virginia’s women finished in 21st place, led by Morgan Bingham with a 72nd place finish with a time of 19:26.8 in the Blue Division 5K.
Roanoke’s women took 31st place on the Silver Wrong Course, with Emma Maras taking 158th place with a time of 23:11.6.
