Standout receiver Jakob Herres, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, tweeted Thursday night that has decided to rejoin the VMI football team.
The 6-foot-4 Herres led the Southern Conference in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and touchdown catches (eight) as a sophomore last fall, earning All-SoCon first-team honors.
“After many long and careful talks with my family, I will be returning to VMI,” he tweeted. “I’m ready to be back at it with my guys!”
Herres helped VMI (5-7, 4-4) record its most overall wins since 2003 and its most league victories since 1979.
“I was already home, this is my family,” he tweeted.
Herres tweeted May 11 that he had entered the portal. His change of heart is a big plus for VMI, which lost star running back Alex Ramsey to the portal. Ramsey is transferring to The Citadel.
BASEBALL
Agee joining Keydets
Jefferson Forest High School graduate Griffin Agee tweeted Tuesday that he has decided to transfer from Virginia to VMI.
The left-handed pitcher tweeted last month that he was entering the transfer portal. But athletes from other schools rarely decide to join VMI as transfers.
Agee made the All-Timesland second team as a Jefferson Forest senior in 2019, when JF reached the regional semifinals.
He did not see any action as a UVa freshman this year.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hokies, Cavs earn All-America honors
Athletes from Virginia Tech, UVa and Timesland have been named All-Americans in indoor track and field by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
All-America honors in track and field are usually based on how athletes fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAA Division I indoor championships were canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year all athletes who had qualified for that meet were named All-Americans.
The Hokies recognized were Peter Seufer (3,000 meters, 5,000 meters and distance medley relay), Patrick Forrest (relay), Jack Joyce (relay), Bashir Mosavel-Lo (relay), Jacory Patterson (400), Diego Zarate (mile), Sarah Edwards (women’s mile and distance medley relay), Rachel Baxter (pole vault), Sara Freix (3,000 meters and distance medley relay), Caitlan Tate (400), Arlicia Bush (relay) and Lindsey Butler (relay).
The Cavaliers honored were Brenton Foster (high jump), Owayne Owens (triple jump), Jordan Scott (triple jump), Khyasia Caldwell (women’s long jump) and Jada Seaman (women’s long jump).
Staunton River High School graduate Markus Ballengee of Arkansas also was honored. The former Liberty University star was named an All-American in the heptathlon.
