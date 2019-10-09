LYNCHBURG — The No. 5 Washington and Lee Generals (9-1-2, 3-0 ODAC) got one goal each from Oliver Dolberg and Nick St. Pierre (Northside) and extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in a 2-0 shut out win over the Randolph Wildcats (6-5-1, 1-2) in men’s soccer.
Kyce Darouiche had an assist for W&L which outshot Randolph 16-6.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 18 Roanoke 2, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Isaac Wolf and Anthony Zarlenga scored one goal each in the second half as the No. 18 Maroons (10-0-2, 2-0-1 ODAC) picked up a conference road win.
Roanoke outshot the Panthers 12-10 and held a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
Daniel Golden posted four saves for Ferrum (8-4, 1-2).
No. 24 Mary Washington 10, Southern Virginia 0
FREDERICKSBURG — Idrissa Barre netted three goals and Jacob Lovinger and Kris Schulte scored a pair of goals each as the No. 24 Eagles (8-2-2, 3-1 CAC) shut out the visiting Knights (2-11, 0-4).
Jacob Solis posted nine saves for Southern Virginia which was outshot 44-2.
Presbyterian 1, Radford 0
CLINTON, S.C. — Zacharia Diallo scored in the 66th minute and the Blue Hose (4-8, 2-0 Big South) held on for the conference win.
Joseba Incera posted one save for the Highlanders (2-7-2, 0-3)
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UVa 0, N.C. State 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team put five shots up, but couldn’t find the back of the net as the Cavaliers (10-0-3, 2-0-3) played NC State (6-4-3, 1-1-3 ACC) to a scoreless draw Wednesday night at Dail Stadium.
It’s only the second time this season the Cavalier have been held without a goal with the other being a scoreless draw against then No. 10 Duke.
Laurel Ivory posted two saves for the Cavs which was outshot 13-12.
Radford 5, USC Upstate 2
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Gabi Paupst and Nelia Perez scored two goals each as the Highlanders (10-3, 4-1 Big South) gained a road win over the Spartans (2-7-3, 0-5-1).
Reese Degnan also scored for Radford.
Washington and Lee 3, Ferrum 1
FERRUM — Laney Smith, Emily Leding and Sophia Roche scored one goal each as the visiting Generals (10-0-1, 3-0 ODAC) topped the Panthers (7-3-1, 3-1).
Grace Wielechowski, Lindsay White and Kelsey Anderson each had an assist for W&L.
Alex Mattson, with an assist from Jenna Janicki, scored the lone Ferrum goal.
Mary Washington 3, Southern Virginia 1
BUENA VISTA — Anna Longacher scored a goal in each half to lead the Eagles (5-7, 2-2 CAC) to a conference road win.
Gracie Duncan, with an assist by Laurel Storheim, scored for the Knights (3-9-1, 1-3).
Shenandoah 11, Hollins 1
WINCHESTER — The Hornets (8-4, 3-1 ODAC) got three goals from Brittany Bessette and two goals each from Kaitlyn Carter and Abby Alexa in a conference rout of Hollins (3-6, 0-3).
Madisen Charles (North Cross) scored an unassisted goal and Kendra Rich posted 21 saves for Hollins.
Roanoke 1, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO — Hailey Davis, with an assist from Erin Flamm, scored in the 48th minute and the Maroons (9-2-1, 3-0-1 ODAC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a shutout win over the Quakers (4-6-1, 1-2).
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) posted three saves for Roanoke which held a 14-7 edge in shots for the game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 9, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Peyton Tysinger netted three goals as the Generals (5-5, 2-0 ODAC) shut out the Panthers (2-9, 0-2) to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Mia Holmes recorded 15 saves for Ferrum which was outshot 31-1.
Lynchburg 2, Roanoke 0
Emily Dudley netted a pair of goals and the Hornets (9-3, 2-0 ODAC) shut out the host Maroons (7-5, 0-2) in conference action Wednesday.
Emma Clark had six saves in 60 minutes in the net for Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.