LYNCHBURG — The No. 5 Washington and Lee Generals (9-1-2, 3-0 ODAC) got one goal each from Oliver Dolberg and Nick St. Pierre (Northside) and extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in a 2-0 shut out win over the Randolph Wildcats (6-5-1, 1-2) in men’s soccer.

Kyce Darouiche had an assist for W&L which outshot Randolph 16-6.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 18 Roanoke 2, Ferrum 0

FERRUM — Isaac Wolf and Anthony Zarlenga scored one goal each in the second half as the No. 18 Maroons (10-0-2, 2-0-1 ODAC) picked up a conference road win.

Roanoke outshot the Panthers 12-10 and held a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.

Daniel Golden posted four saves for Ferrum (8-4, 1-2).

No. 24 Mary Washington 10, Southern Virginia 0

FREDERICKSBURG — Idrissa Barre netted three goals and Jacob Lovinger and Kris Schulte scored a pair of goals each as the No. 24 Eagles (8-2-2, 3-1 CAC) shut out the visiting Knights (2-11, 0-4).

Jacob Solis posted nine saves for Southern Virginia which was outshot 44-2.

Presbyterian 1, Radford 0

CLINTON, S.C. — Zacharia Diallo scored in the 66th minute and the Blue Hose (4-8, 2-0 Big South) held on for the conference win.

Joseba Incera posted one save for the Highlanders (2-7-2, 0-3)

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UVa 0, N.C. State 0

RALEIGH, N.C. — The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team put five shots up, but couldn’t find the back of the net as the Cavaliers (10-0-3, 2-0-3) played NC State (6-4-3, 1-1-3 ACC) to a scoreless draw Wednesday night at Dail Stadium.

It’s only the second time this season the Cavalier have been held without a goal with the other being a scoreless draw against then No. 10 Duke.

Laurel Ivory posted two saves for the Cavs which was outshot 13-12.

Radford 5, USC Upstate 2

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Gabi Paupst and Nelia Perez scored two goals each as the Highlanders (10-3, 4-1 Big South) gained a road win over the Spartans (2-7-3, 0-5-1).

Reese Degnan also scored for Radford.

Washington and Lee 3, Ferrum 1

FERRUM — Laney Smith, Emily Leding and Sophia Roche scored one goal each as the visiting Generals (10-0-1, 3-0 ODAC) topped the Panthers (7-3-1, 3-1).

Grace Wielechowski, Lindsay White and Kelsey Anderson each had an assist for W&L.

Alex Mattson, with an assist from Jenna Janicki, scored the lone Ferrum goal.

Mary Washington 3, Southern Virginia 1

BUENA VISTA — Anna Longacher scored a goal in each half to lead the Eagles (5-7, 2-2 CAC) to a conference road win.

Gracie Duncan, with an assist by Laurel Storheim, scored for the Knights (3-9-1, 1-3).

Shenandoah 11, Hollins 1

WINCHESTER — The Hornets (8-4, 3-1 ODAC) got three goals from Brittany Bessette and two goals each from Kaitlyn Carter and Abby Alexa in a conference rout of Hollins (3-6, 0-3).

Madisen Charles (North Cross) scored an unassisted goal and Kendra Rich posted 21 saves for Hollins.

Roanoke 1, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO — Hailey Davis, with an assist from Erin Flamm, scored in the 48th minute and the Maroons (9-2-1, 3-0-1 ODAC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a shutout win over the Quakers (4-6-1, 1-2).

Chris Martin (Blacksburg) posted three saves for Roanoke which held a 14-7 edge in shots for the game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Washington and Lee 9, Ferrum 0

FERRUM — Peyton Tysinger netted three goals as the Generals (5-5, 2-0 ODAC) shut out the Panthers (2-9, 0-2) to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Mia Holmes recorded 15 saves for Ferrum which was outshot 31-1.

Lynchburg 2, Roanoke 0

Emily Dudley netted a pair of goals and the Hornets (9-3, 2-0 ODAC) shut out the host Maroons (7-5, 0-2) in conference action Wednesday.

Emma Clark had six saves in 60 minutes in the net for Roanoke.

