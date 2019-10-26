LEXINGTON — The 12th-ranked Washington and Lee men’s soccer team scored all the goals they would need in a 17-minute span of the first half in their 5-1 rout of Guilford in ODAC play on Saturday.
Harry Pinkerton led the way for the Generals (11-2-3, 5-1-1) with a goal and two assists, while John Peterson added a goal and an assist.
Kenny Nzekwe scored the lone goal for the Quakers (7-7-1, 5-2) in the 84th minute to avoid the shutout.
High Point 3, Radford 1
RADFORD — Ilias Kosmidis scored twice and the Panthers benefited from an own goal in a three-goal run in the second half.
After a scoreless first half, Radford (4-10-2, 2-5 Big South) took the lead on a goal from Mouhameth Thiam just 50 seconds into the second half.
Kosmidis leveled the match for High Point (11-5, 6-0) in the 59th minute, followed by a goal three minutes later that went in off of Highlander Dondre Robinson.
Kosmidis’ final goal salted the game away with six minutes remaining.
Belmont 3, VMI 1
LEXINGTON — Three different Bruins found the back of the net as they claimed the Big South win over the host Keydets.
Jack Shaw gave Belmont (3-8-2, 1-1-1) a 1-0 halftime with a goal in the eighth minute. Ares Marlonsson doubled the Bruins’ lead before freshman Anderson Velazquez laced a 30-yard free kick for VMI (1-14, 0-5) to make it 2-1.
Niccolo Dagnoni salted the game away with a goal in the 88th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 2, Charleston Southern 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nelia Perez converted a penalty kick in the 48th minute and Izzy Armstrong scored, with an assist by Perez, in the 68th minute for the Highlanders (13-5, 7-3 Big South).
Radford outshot the Bucs (7-9-2, 3-5-2) 19-9.
Washington and Lee 2, Randolph 0
LEXINGTON — Erin Hoeh scored, with an assist by Emily Leding, in the 66th minute, and Leding added an insurance goal in the 81st minute to lead the Generals (14-0-2, 6-0-1 ODAC) over the Wildcats (5-8-2, 1-7), extending W&L’s unbeaten streak to 16 games.
The Blue & White outshot Randolph 43-4.
Roanoke 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
A first-half goal by Hailey Davis, with an assist by Madeleine Dickinson (Blacksburg), was all the Maroons needed to pick up a conference win over the Royals (9-5-1, 3-4-1 ODAC).
Chris Martin (Blacksburg) recorded three saves for Roanoke (12-4-1, 6-2), which outshot Eastern Mennonite 22-4.
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Ferrum 1
FERRUM — The Marlins (9-3-3, 5-2-1 ODAC) rode a two-goal first-half advantage to a win over the Panthers (8-6-2, 4-3-1).
Mia Meinhardt netted a pair of goals for Wesleyan.
Kayla Lentini, with an assist by Jenna Janicki, scored for Ferrum.
VOLLEYBALL
Generals split non-conference slate
NEWPORT NEWS — Washington and Lee split two matches Saturday downing York (Pa.) 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 and falling to host Christopher Newport 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23.
In the opener against York (14-15) the Generals were led by Leah Green with 12 kills and one ace, Ashley Webb with 27 assists and Caroline Gard with 11 digs in sweeping he Spartans.
The Captains (22-7), after dropping the first set, swept the final three sets for the win.
W&L (22-6) got 10 kills and two aces from Kiera Borthwick, 25 assists from Webb and 17 digs from Gard.
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 2, Randolph-Macon 1, OT
LEXINGTON — Stella Noels scored the game-winning goal 2:40 into overtime to lift the Generals over the Yellow Jackets.
Katie Brookman gave Randolph-Macon (8-8, 3-3 ODAC) a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal assisted by Madison McCoy.
Abigail Hancock drew Washington and Lee (7-7, 5-1) level late in the third quarter, taking a pass from Freddie Tobeason and rifling it past Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Gatlin Snyder, who made 13 saves.
Roanoke 5, Eastern Mennonite 1
HARRISONBURG — Katie Martin recorded a hat trick for the Maroons.
Martin scored the first two goals of the match for Roanoke (10-7, 3-4 ODAC) just under four minutes apart.
Emilee Wooten netted the first of her two goals just before halftime to make it 3-0 before Martin completed her hat trick late in the third quarter. Wooten’s second salted the game away early in the fourth quarter.
Lauren Hartzler registered the lone goal for Eastern Mennonite (5-11, 1-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.