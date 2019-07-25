WINCHESTER — David Stanford of Falls Church sank a 25-foot putt on the 16th hole to take the lead and went on to win the 67th Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship by one shot over Michael Brennan on Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Stanford closed with a 3-under-par 68 Thursday for a three-day aggregate of 204. Brennan, from Loudoun County, also shot matched Stanford’s 68.
Ross Funderburke, a Hidden Valley High graduate headed to Furman University, showed well in his final junior event, posting a 2-under 69 for a three-day 206, two shots behind Stanford. Funderburke was the only player in the field to shoot in the 60s all three days.
Funderburke, who was tied for the lead at the 16th tee, had a chance to remain in the hunt, but he missed his birdie putt, and the comebacker made a 180-degree spin around the cup before lipping out — a two shot turnaround.
“That would have kept me one back,” Funderburke said, “so that was kind of a blow.”