RADFORD — Taylor Paradoski scored the game-winning goal in the 67th minute for Elon in its 2-1 nonconference women’s soccer win over host Radford on Thursday evening.
Carson Jones gave Elon (3-0) the lead going into halftime, as she converted a feed from Jessica Carrieri. Radford (2-1) drew level in the 54th minute when Nelia Perez notched her second goal of the young season, finishing a cross from Kennedy Dunnings.
Katrin Hauksdottir made two saves for the Phoenix and Courtenay Kaplan and Lexi Dean combined for four saves for the Highlanders.
VMI 4, Delaware St. 0
DOVER, Del. — Four different Keydets found the back of the net as new head coach Chris Haught-Thompson earned his first career victory on Thursday evening, downing the host Hornets (0-3).
Freshman Maggie Beckman, Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Kiley Cropper and Maria Vargas each scored a goal for VMI (1-1).
