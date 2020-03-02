Salem High School graduate Davonta Womack of Bridgewater College was named the ODAC men’s field athlete of the meet for his performances in last weekend’s ODAC indoor track and field championships.
Womack won the long jump for the third straight year with a meet-record jump of 24 feet, 1 3/4 inches. He also won the 60 meters for the third time, finishing in 6.82 seconds after breaking the meet record with a time of 6.78 seconds in the prelims.
Washington and Lee’s Sara Stephenson, who took second in the mile and third in the 3,000 meters, was named the ODAC women’s rookie of the year.
Brandon Uhl, who steered W&L to the men’s team title, was named the men’s coach of the year for the fourth straight year.
softball
Maroons split games
in Florida tournament
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Maroons (3-3) split two games at The Spring Games sponsored by PFX Athletics, falling to Trine University, out of Angola, Indiana, 6-1, before shutting out Neumann University from Aston, Pennsylvania, 6-0.
In the opener, Roanoke jumped on top early when Rebecca Hensley (Liberty) led the game off with a home run to center field.
The Thunder (3-1) answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning on Amanda Prather’s three-run homer.
Trine added three runs in the fifth and held the Maroons to four hits in the contest.
Southern Virginia splits with Shenandoah
WINCHESTER — Southern Virginia (1-3) split a doubleheader with Shenandoah (1-5) winning game one 12-5 and falling 5-4 in the second game.
In the opener, the Knights pounded out 13 hits and led 9-1 after three innings. Caitlin Barber led the way with three hits.
Sophia Badell had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice and Jordan Stites had two RBIs and scored two runs for SVU.
In the nightcap, the Hornets scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out strike out. The ball got away from Knights’ catcher Jaydan Allinson and her errant throw to first allowed the Hornets to score from third.
Kylee Christens had a pair of RBI singles and Barber scored on a sacrifice fly by Bethanie Phillips for SVU.
women’s lacrosse
Roanoke 19,
Sewanee 5
SEWANEE Tenn. — Lilly Blair netted seven goals and Emerson Foster added five as the Maroons (3-1) took a 14-3 lead to the half in a rout of the Tigers (4-2).
Jenna Kuczo, Bailey de Turo and Ellie Armstrong scored two goals each for Roanoke which outshot Sewanee 32-9.
