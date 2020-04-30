Salem High School graduate Davonta Womack of Bridgewater College was named both the state small-college men's indoor field athlete of the year and the co-track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Womack tied for the fastest time in the 60 meters in NCAA Division III this season, but the NCAA championships were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also qualified for the NCAAs in the long jump. He won the ODAC titles in both events, breaking a 20-year-old ODAC meet record in the long jump.
Murray Bingham of Southern Virginia was named the indoor track rookie of the year. He qualified for the NCAAs in the 800 and won the Capital Athletic Conference title in that event.
The two were joined on the all-state first team by Washington and Lee's Joe O'Connor, Alexander Caines, Jimmie Johnson, Miles Oliver and Doug Dracon.
On the Division I men's side, Virginia's Jordan Scott was named the indoor field athlete of the year and UVa's Derek Pekar was chosen the field rookie of the year.
Scott had the best triple jump in Division I this season with an ACC-record jump of 55 feet, 10 1/4 inches. He won the ACC title in that event.
Pekar won the ACC crown in the heptathlon.
Scott and Pekar were joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Cole Beck (Blacksburg High School), Jacory Patterson, Bashir Mosavel-Lo and Peter Seufer and UVa's A.J. Ernst, Ari Klau, Brenton Foster, Sam Young and Owayne Owens. UVa and Tech each put a relay team on the first team as well.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cavs, Generals honored
UVa's Paige Madden has been named the state Division I swimmer of the year for the second straight year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while UVa's Sydney Dusel was named the state diver of the year.
UVa's Katie Douglass was named the rookie swimmer of the year, with UVa's Jennifer Bell chosen the rookie diver of the year.
Todd DeSorbo, who steered UVa to the ACC title, was chosen coach of the year for the second straight year.
Madden won the ACC titles in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle. She also was part of two winning relay teams at the ACC meet.
Dusel won the 3-meter event at the NCAA zone championships, where she took second in the 1-meter event.
Douglass won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly at the ACC championships, where she was part of three winning relay teams. She had the fastest time in the 200 individual medley in Division I this season with her ACC-record time of 1:51.36. But the NCAA championships were canceled.
Bell took third in the 3-meter event at the zone meet.
Madden, Dusel, Douglass and Bell were joined on the all-state first team by UVa's Morgan Hill, Maddie Donohoe, Lexi Cuomo, Caroline Gmelich, Megan Moroney, Ella Nelson, Alexis Wenger and Abby Richter.
On the small-college women's side, W&L's Emily Hageboeck was named the state swimmer of the year. W&L's Sara Gaston was chosen the state rookie of the year.
Hageboeck won the ODAC titles in the 400 individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke, breaking league and meet records in two of those events. She was also on two winning relay teams.
Gaston won the 200 backstroke at the ODAC meet.
Kami Gardner, who guided W&L to the ODAC title, was voted the coach of the year.
Hageboeck and Gaston were joined on the small-college all-state first team by W&L's Ali MacQueen, Laura Bruce, Caroline Florence, Ashley Johnston, Mattie Grant, Caroline Baber, Claudia Barnett and Turner Bobbitt.
