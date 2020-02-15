CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore said he’s been diagnosed with liver cancer and will undergo treatment as soon as possible.
Gilmore, a Franklin County graduate who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, confirmed his condition after his team won its opener on Friday. He said he would leave to discuss treatment options next week to start his fight against the disease.
Gilmore, 62, said tests showed the mass on his liver was confined to one area, which is considered a plus. “So I’m going to fight like hell and keep this thing going,” he said.
He just started his 25th season with Coastal Carolina. Assistant coach Kevin Schnall will lead the Chanticleers in Gilmore’s absence.
Softball
No. 19 Missouri 6, Virginia Tech 5; Virginia Tech 2, No. 14 Minnesota 1
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Virginia Tech split two games Saturday on the second day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational losing to No. 19 Missouri and then topping No. 14 Minnesota.
In the opener, the Hokies went up 5-0 on an RBI single by Jayme Bailey in the fourth inning and a two-run single by Darby Trull and a two-run homer by Grace Chavez in the fifth.
The Tigers answered scoring five runs in the bottom half of the inning scoring their first run on a wild pitch followed by a three-run shot by Cayla Kessinger and a solo homer by Megan Moll.
Missouri scored what proved to be the winning run on a two-out RBI single by Brooke Wilmes in the sixth.
In the nightcap, Olivia Lattin and Maddi Banks hit back-to-back homers in the third inning and Kaylee Hewitt and Keely Rochard shut down the Gopher bats for the win.
Winning pitcher Hewitt went five innings in the circle, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. After walking the first batter in the seventh, Rochard then proceeded to get the next three batters out to preserve the win and gain the save.
Radford 7, Siena 4; Radford 10, Morgan St. 0, 6 inn,
ELON, N.C. — In the opener, Sydney Fisher went 3-for-3 driving in a run and scoring two and Talia Douglas drove in a pair of runs and scored twice and the Highlanders benefited from three unearned runs in topping the Saints on the second day of the Phoenix Invitational.
Riley Oakes picked up the win throwing a complete game, giving up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
In game two, leading 2-0, Radford put three runs on the board in the fifth and five in the sixth highlighted by a three-run homer by Madison Canady and a two-RBI single by Destiny Freeman.
Canady drove in five runs and scored twice for the game as the Highlanders pounded out 13 hits.
Sarah Smith picked up the win throwing 5 2/3 shut-out innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
Wrestling
Generals claim Centennial Conference Title
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Washington and Lee wrestling team hoisted its first conference title in 41 years as they won the Centennial Conference Tournament on Saturday at Muhelnberg College.
Generals’ wrestlers earned eight podium finishes, including five wrestlers that competed in the title bouts in their respective weight classes.
Ryan Luth was the only winner of a weight class, claiming the 157-pound class with a 15-2 major decision win over McDaniel’s Alex LaVeck. Charlie Cunningham (133), Bryce Crew (141), Shane Conners (165) and Rexx Hallyburton (184) fell in the respective championship bouts.
Luth’s win at 157 was only the third individual conference champion in the school’s history in the Centennial Conference and first since Ron Tassoni won in 2014.
The Generals amassed 75.5 team points, edging out host Muhlenberg in second with 69.5 points and the Merchant Marine Academy in third with 64.5 points.
Panthers claim Southeast Wrestling Conference crown
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Six Ferrum wrestlers won their respective weight classes to give the Panthers the overall team title at the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament, hosted by Huntingdon College. Ferrum has won the team title each year since the Conference’s inception in 2016.
Levi Englman (133 lbs.), Elijah Martin (157), Galilee Kissell (165), Malik Barr (174), Demontay Wimbush (184) and Braden Homsey (197) all took the top spot on the podium at the tournament, where Ferrum totaled 138 points, out-distancing second-place Ozarks College of Arkansas with 115 and third-place Greensboro with 97.5 points.
Coach Nate Yetzer, in his eighth year with the program, was named SEWC Coach of the Year at the tournament’s conclusion.
No. 20 Campbell 38, VMI 6
LEXINGTON — Eight Camel wrestlers won their bouts, with four winning by pinfall in their Southern Conference dual win over the Keydets on Saturday.
Noah Gosner (133), Jason Kraisser (149), Andrew Morgan (184) and Jere Heino (285) each pinned their VMI opponents, while Korbin Meink (125) opened the match with a 17-0 technical fall over the Keydets’ John McGarry.
Noah Roulo gave VMI a 7-6 decision win over Kyle Sams at 141 pounds and team stalwart Neal Richards earned a 4-1 win over Austin Kraisser at 174 pounds.
Baseball
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5
CONWAY, S.C. — Hogan Windish homered and drove in three runs as the Spartans’ four-run seventh inning proved to be the difference in their win over the Hokies as the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Tournament on Saturday.
Four others drove in runs for UNC Greensboro (1-1).
Virginia Tech (0-2), trailing 7-2 in the seventh inning, closed with three runs in their final at-bats, powered by a two-run homer from newcomer Cade Hunter.
Sooners exact revenge, sweep doubleheader with Cavaliers
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Oklahoma got a pair of strong relief pitching appearances and offensive support from Peyton Graham, Brady Lindsly and Tyler Hardman as they swept a doubleheader from Virginia by 7-2 and 5-1 scores on Saturday.
In the opener, Graham went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Lindsly also went 3-for-4. Brandon Zaragoza drove in a pair of runs and Zack Matthew, Ledgend Smith and Jason Ruffcorn tossed 42/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. In the nightcap, Hardman powered the Sooners with a two-run homer and a two-run single to give them the winning margin. Wyatt Olds and Ruffcorn finished the game on the mound in support of starter Dane Acker, who tossed five innings, allowing one run on one hit.
North Florida 6, VMI 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ospreys plated all six runs in the first five innings in their win over the Keydets on Saturday afternoon.
The big blow for North Florida (2-0) came from Ricky Presno, whose two-run homer capped a three-run fifth inning that blew the game wide open.
Cody Warner drove in a run and Will Knight had two hits, including a triple, for VMI (0-2).
Radford 3, North Carolina Central 2
DURHAM, N.C. — Colby Higgerson’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Highlanders past the Eagles.
Andre White’s two-run triple gave N.C. Central (0-2) a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Radford (2-0) drew even via an RBI single from Garrett Matheny in the third inning and a run-scoring double from Will Harless in the sixth.
Brandon Feathers picked up the win in relief for the Highlanders, while Bruce Hudson tossed two shutout frames to pick up the save.
Maroons take pair of games
NEWPORT NEWS — Mason Staz drove in six runs in total, including the eventual game-winning runs on a two-run single in the top of the ninth in Roanoke College’s 5-4 win against host Christopher Newport in the second of two games on Saturday. The Maroons took care of Piedmont College 14-2 earlier in the day.
Staz drove in four runs against the Lions, while Hunter Andrews and Gavin Kandrick each brought in three runs apiece. Will Smith hit a two-run homer against Christopher Newport (2-2) to give Roanoke a brief 3-2 lead that disappeared when the Captains’ Evan Baer laced a two-run double to get back the lead at 4-3.
Generals sweep doubleheader from Cougars
DANVILLE — Carson McKoon tossed a complete game in the opener and Jackson Thigpen and Peyton McCann combined for a five-hit shutout in the nightcap as Washington and Lee (2-0) opened their season with a doubleheader sweep of Averett (0-3) on Saturday by scores of 4-2 and 8-0.
McKoon scattered two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the opener and got offensive help from Zach Perkins and Jason Volpicelli in the opening win.
Luke Czepiel and Chapin Bassi each drove in a pair of runs for the Generals to lead the charge in the nightcap.
Ferrum 9, Oglethorpe 4
ATLANTA — Parker Mason launched a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning that lifted the Panthers past the Stormy Petrels on Saturday afternoon.
Grayson Chitwood added a solo homer and Osvaldo Torres went 3-for-5 for Ferrum (3-1).
Oglethorpe (1-3) got a two-run double from Alec Babb and an RBI from Carter Guarino and Alex Featherstone in the loss.
Knights, Royals split doubleheader
HARRISONBURG — Southern Virginia and Eastern Mennonite split a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, with the Knights claiming the opener 4-1 and the Royals taking the nightcap 4-0.
Mitch Tyse and Cole Campanile each hit solo home runs in the opener for Southern Virginia (3-2) to back the pitching of Jonny Soto, who tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.
In the nightcap, it was Eastern Mennonite starter John Judy who befuddled the Knights’ bats, allowing only one hit and a walk and nine strikeouts in six innings. The Royals plated three of their four runs on Knights’ errors.
Men’s Lacrosse
No. 1 Virginia 12, No. 18 Lehigh 8
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Attacker Michael Kraus notched four goals and an assist while fellow attacker Matt More added three goals and two assists as the top-ranked Cavaliers scored six of the game’s first seven goals in their win over the 18th-ranked Mountain Hawks.
Alex Rode stopped 11 shots for Virginia (2-0).
Lehigh (0-1) got two goals and an assist from Aidan Olmstead and two goals apiece from Kevin Lindley and Logan Devereaux.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 23 Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 5
BLACKSBURG — Paige Petty recorded seven goals and two assists and Emma Crooks added six goals and an assist as the 23rd-ranked Hokies rolled past the Flames.
Jacelyn Lazore and Kayla Frank each scored a pair of goals for Virginia Tech (2-1)
Anna Keebler led the way for Liberty (0-2) with two goals.
Richmond 16, Radford 3
RADFORD — Sam Geiersbach scored three goals and four others added two goals apiece in the Spiders’ victory over the Highlanders. Arden Tierney and Lindsay Frank each had two assists to go with the two goals they scored for Richmond (2-0).
Lindsey Carroll, Brittany Rinaldi and Grace Gleason each had a goal for Radford (1-1) in the loss.
