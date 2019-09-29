CLEMSON, S.C. — Caroline Conti, Maliah Morris and Kimber Haley each scored for ninth-ranked Clemson, which beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 3-1 in an ACC women’s soccer game on Sunday on the Tigers’ home field.
Conti started the scoring for Clemson (8-1-1 2-1) in the eighth minute, when she stuffed home a rebound from a Hal Hershfelt shot. Morris and Haley scored just over three minutes apart midway through the second half.
Nicole Kozlova converted a penalty kick with just over two minutes left to play in the game for Virginia Tech (9-2, 0-2).
Virginia 0, Duke 0, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Despite out-shooting the 10th-ranked Blue Devils by an 18-6 margin, the top-ranked Cavaliers had to settle for a scoreless draw at Klockner Stadium.
Brooke Heinsohn made five saves for Duke (6-1-3, 1-0-2) while Laurel Ivory made four for Virginia (9-0-2, 1-0-2).
Citadel 2, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Suzuka Yosue and Taylor Diggs netted goals for the Bulldogs in Southern Conference play on Sunday.
Yosue gave The Citadel (5-3-2, 1-1) the lead in the 16th minute as she beat VMI goalie Noelle Heilpern.
Diggs doubled the lead in the 74th minute when she slotted home a deflected free kick from Hannah Roth.
Heilpern, who stopped a 4th-minute penalty kick, made six saves for the Keydets (1-9-1, 0-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia 3, Longwood 1
FARMVILLE — Three different Cavaliers found the back of the net as they dispatched the Lancers.
Laura Janssen, Anzel Viljoen and Makayla Gallen each scored goals for fifth-ranked Virginia (8-2). Charlotte Wilm scored a late fourth-quarter goal for Longwood (4-4).
Roanoke 4, Sewanee 1
Emilee Wooten and Martha Hurley scored twice apiece for the Maroons in their win over the Tigers.
Wooten scored both first-half goals for Roanoke (6-2), while Hurley netted both of her tallies in the fourth quarter.
Ceara Caffrey scored for Sewanee (2-5) in the second quarter.
Allegheny (Pa.) 4, Ferrum 0
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Vivian Super recorded two goals and an assist as the Gators (1-7) scored three times in the third quarter en route to a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Mia Holmes made nine saves for Ferrum (2-7).
VOLLEYBALL
Pittsburgh def. Virginia Tech 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
PITTSBURGH — Kayla Lund put down 12 kills and Chinaza Ndee and Layne Van Buskirk each tallied eight kills apiece as the fourth-ranked Panthers swept the visiting Hokies.
Lexis Akeo dished out 33 assists for Pittsburgh (13-1, 2-0) in the ACC win.
Kaity Smith led Virginia Tech (7-8, 0-2) with eight kills, Marisa Cerchio added seven kills and Talyn Jackson registered 21 assists.
