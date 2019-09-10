Averett football coach and Radford High School graduate Cleive Adams headlines the new class of the Ferrum College hall of fame.
Adams, the uncle of NBA star Stephen Curry, played football for Ferrum in the late 1980s. He later became a Ferrum assistant coach.
The five-member class was announced Tuesday. They will be inducted at a Sept. 21 luncheon prior to Ferrum’s home football game that day with the Averett team coached by Adams.
The other members of the class are former men’s basketball player Quincy Quick; former soccer and lacrosse standout Carrie Conques; former cross-country standout Julie Burton Stevens; and former football and baseball player Mason Lockridge.
• Washington and Lee will hold its hall of fame induction ceremony Friday night.
The new class, which will be introduced at halftime of Saturday’s home football game, includes former men’s swimming All-American Alex Sweet, who won the 2008 NCAA title in the 50 freestyle; former field hockey and lacrosse standout Kitt Murphy Zuk; former basketball and track and field standout Sandra Holmes; the late men’s soccer, men’s cross country and men’s track and field coach Norm Lord; and the 1973 men’s lacrosse team, which reached the NCAA Division I semifinals.
— Mark Berman
GOLF
Pulk wins Senior Open of Virginia
MIDLOTHIAN — Williamsburg amateur Dave Pauk shot his second straight 3-under-par 69 and held on to win the Senior Open of Virginia on Tuesday at Independence Golf Club.
Pauk’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better than Blue Hills member Keith Myers.
Former Ashley Plantation and Hanging Rock head professional Chip Sullivan finished 2-under and tied for fourth.
Martinsville’s Keith Decker was another shot back and tied for seventh. Wytheville’s David Schmidt (even par) tied for 11th.
VOLLEYBALL
VCU def. Virginia Tech 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
RICHMOND — The Rams (5-3) got 23 assists each from Madalon Simpson and Dajah Ard as they knocked off the Hokies in four sets.
Tech (3-5) was led by Kaity Smith and Marisa Cericho with 15 kills apiece.
Liberty def. Virginia 25-23, 25-22, 30-28
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amelia Johnson knocked down 18 kills as the Flames (4-2) swept the Cavaliers (3-4).
Megan Wilson dished out 17 assists and Maddie Boylston added 16 for UVa.
E. Mennonite def. Hollins 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13
HARRISONBURG -- Hannah Johnson recorded 13 kills and Amy Goodman added nine as the Flames downed Hollins in four sets.
Hannah Arthur led Hollins with 11 kills and Tyler Sesker chipped in with nine.
So. Virginia def. Roanoke 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25
Kaely Rath notched 15 kills and Taryn Warner added 10 as the Knights defeated the host Maroons on Tuesday night.
Elle Warnick dished out 39 assists for Southern Virginia (6-3).
Roanoke (5-4) was led by a game-high 18 kills by Linsey Bailey (James River).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
William Peace 6, Hollins 0
CARY, N.C. — Rachel Alford and Raine Greene scored two goals each as the Pacers (1-2) shut out Hollins (1-3).
Kendra Rich posted 15 saves for Hollins.
