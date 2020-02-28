SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia freshman Derek Pekar won the heptathlon Friday on the second day of the ACC indoor track and field championships.
Pekar, who finished the two-day event with 5,362 points, became only the second freshman to ever win the ACC heptathlon title.
Virginia Tech’s Peter Seufer won the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 58.28 seconds, while Tech’s Sara Freix won the women’s 5,000 (16:13.69).
UVa’s Sam Young won the men’s pole vault with a school-record vault of 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches. He became the first UVa man to win the ACC indoor title in that event since 1958. Virginia Tech’s Harrison Rice took third (17-3 3/4).
Virginia’s Brenton Foster won the men’s high jump (7-1 ½), becoming the first Cavalier to win the ACC title in that event since former NFL standout Herman Moore in 1990.
UVa freshman Jada Seaman won the women’s long jump with a school-record jump of 21 feet, 2 ½ inches. Teammate Khyasia Caldwell was second (20-7 3/4).
MEN’S SWIMMING
UVa’s Schubert wins gold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa’s Ted Schubert won the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 3:40.01 on the second night of the ACC championships. It was his second ACC title in as many days.
Virginia’s Casey Storch was third in that event (3:44.02).
UVa’s Samuel Schilling took silver in the 200 freestyle (1:33.98).
BASEBALL
Virginia 20, Dartmouth 1, 7 inn.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (7-3) put seven runs on the board in the first inning and eight in the seventh, highlighted by a Chris Newell grand slam, in trouncing Dartmouth (2-3) in a seven-inning game.
Nic Kent had four of UVa’s 22 hits, including a solo homer, driving in three runs and scoring three.
Max Cotier, Zack Gelof and Christian Hlinka had three hits each with Gelof and Hlinka driving in three runs each and Cotier two.
Four Virginia pitchers gave up a total of two hits, both to Blake Crossing, while striking out 16 and walking six.
Starter Griff McGarry earned the win and struck out a season-high 12 batters in six innings of work .
Virginia Tech 15, Bryant 4
BLACKSBURG — Carson Taylor went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Hokies (5-3) scored seven runs in the eighth inning to crush the Bulldogs (2-6).
Kevin Madden had three hits, including a two-run homer, driving in three runs and scoring two.
Gavin Cross and Fritz Genther had three hits each, with Cross driving in two and scoring two and Genther adding one RBI and two runs scored.
Chris Gerard picked up his first win of the season, throwing five innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Quinnipiac 10, VMI 3
LEXINGTON — The Bobcats (1-6) pounded out 12 hits with Evan Vulgamore getting two hits, driving in three runs and scoring two in a victory over the Keydets.
Will Knight led VMI (2-7) with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Zac Morris had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Ferrum splits doubleheader
FERRUM — Ferrum split a doubleheader with Montclair State, winning the first game 11- 1 in seven innings and falling 10-9 in the second game.
In the opener, the Panthers (7-4) got a two-run homer from Josh Greenway (Hidden Valley/North Cross) and solo shots from Isaac Yeaman and Ozzie Torres.
Torres finished with four hits, five RBIs and scored a run.
Drew Calohan picked up his third win of the season, throwing all seven innings. He gave up one run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
In the nightcap, the Red Hawks (3-2) had 14 hits with Michael Schweyher getting three hits and driving in three runs.
Connor Dopp had three hits and scored a run, Christian Campbell had a pair of hits with two RBIs and a run scored, and Greenway drove in two runs on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly and scored twice for Ferrum.
Ferrum scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull within a run, but Dopp grounded out to end the inning with the tying run on base.
W&L 11, Va. Wesleyan 10
VIRGINIA BEACH — With the score tied, the Generals (7-1, 1-0 ODAC) scored three runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI double by Ryan Monson and run-scoring singles by Colin Liebe and Brian Wickman, and held off a late rally by the Marlins (3-6, 0-1) to pick up a conference road win.
After giving up two runs in the bottom of the ninth, Nate Cohen forced the next two batters to fly out to preserve the win and earn a save.
Bryce Burnette drove in two runs and scored three on four hits, Jason Volpicelli had three hits, drove in a run and scored three, and Liebe had three hits and drove in three for W&L.
Jackson Thigpen picked up his third win of the season against no losses.
SOFTBALL
Radford 6, Delaware 5
FAIRFAX — The Highlanders (7-3) seized control early with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by a three-run homer by Madison Canady, and held off a late Blue Hen rally to pick up a win in the Patriot Classic at George Mason.
Hunter Mundy hit a solo shot, and Sydney Fisher went 3 for 3 and scored a run for Radford.
Delaware (12-4) scored three times in the fifth inning to pull within a run, but winning pitcher Jessie Marvin retired the next batter to end the inning with the tying run on second.
Marvin went five innings in the circle, allowing five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Hannah Morris shut out the Blue Hens in the final two innings to preserve the win.
Hokies split pair of games in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Virginia Tech split two games Friday in the JU/UNF Spring Break Challenge, topping Purdue 4-0 before falling to North Florida 3-2.
In the opener, Keely Rochard threw a complete-game three-hit shutout striking out nine and walking one in downing the Boilermakers (12-4).
Grace Chavez hit a two-run homer, and Olivia Lattin drove in a pair of runs for Tech (13-4).
In the nightcap, the Hawks (8-6) put three runs on the board in the fourth inning on a Rebecca Koskey solo homer and added two runs on a throwing error and a wild pitch.
Kelsey Bennett and Al Velazquez drove in one run each for the Hokies, who stranded the tying run on second in the seventh inning.
Roanoke wins 2 at Mountain Mash
Roanoke (2-2) picked up two wins Friday at the Mountain Mash at Moyer Complex, shutting out Pittsburgh-Bradford 4-0 and downing Fredonia 7-1.
In the opener against the Panthers (0-1), Brooke Trapuzzano (Lord Botetourt) and Meri Bostic had run-scoring doubles to lead the way for the Maroons in their first win of the season.
Jada Karnes (William Byrd) threw a complete game, giving up three hits while striking out eight.
In the nightcap, Trapuzzano and Makayla Austin each had two hits, drove in two runs and scored one to lead Roanoke.
Winning pitcher Olivia Simmons (James River) held the Blue Devils (0-1) to one run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks in 5 2/3 innings of work.
— The Roanoke Times
