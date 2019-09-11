Georgia Tech announced Wednesday that basketball player Bubba Parham, who transferred from VMI in June, has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
If Parham had not been granted the waiver, he would have had to sit out the upcoming season under the NCAA’s transfer rules.
Parham led the Southern Conference in scoring as a VMI sophomore last season with an average of 21.4 points. The All-SoCon second-team guard announced in April he would transfer to Georgia Tech.
Parham is from an Atlanta suburb. His former high school coach, Daniel Bowles, told The Roanoke Times in April there were some family medical issues that made Parham want to transfer closer to home.
“We’re … thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said Wednesday in a news release. “We’re thankful for the time and effort put into this process by our compliance staff. Bubba is a fine young man. He gives us another offensive threat, and he’s a guard who has great speed and outside shooting ability.”
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 3, Meredith 0
Hailey Davis and Emma Woods each scored a first half goal and Kathryn Van Orden netted a goal in the second half as the Maroons (4-1) blanked the Avenging Angels (1-4).
Roanoke outshot Meredith 35-6.
Ferrum 4,
Southern Virginia 1
Casey Raggett scored twice and Alex Mattson and Frances Best added one goal each to lead the Panthers (2-1) over Southern Virginia (1-4).
Laurel Storheim scored the Knights’ lone goal.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 2, Greensboro 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tim Leuenberger and Dylan Berk each had a second-half goal to lead the Maroons (4-0) to a sweep of the Pride (1-3-1).
Zach Behe recorded seven saves in the net for Roanoke.
Ferrum 8, Bethany 2
FERRUM — A five-goal second-half outburst propelled the Panthers to a nonconference win over the Bison (1-4).
Ferrum (3-2) was paced by Pol Lambea with two goals, while six other Panthers found the back of the net.
VOLLEYBALL
Washington and Lee def. Lynchburg
25-21, 25-20, 25-20
LYNCHBURG — Brynne Gould knocked down 13 kills, Courtney Berry added 10 and Caroline Gard recorded 12 digs to lead the Generals (7-1, 1-0) over the host Hornets 7-2, 0-1).
Sydney Frink led Lynchburg with 14 kills and 11 digs.
