Bridgewater College named VMI assistant coach Steve Enright as its head men’s basketball coach Monday.
Enright succeeds Shawn Postiglione, who was named the coach at 2019 NCAA Division III tournament participant Moravian College in Pennsylvania two weeks ago. Postiglione, a former Christopher Newport and Randolph-Macon assistant, had steered ODAC member Bridgewater the past four seasons.
Enright served on Postiglione’s staff at Bridgewater for three years before being hired by VMI coach Dan Earl in June 2018.
Enright served as Rhode Island’s assistant director of basketball operations from 2013 to 2015.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mary Washington edges Maroons
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Washington scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining on a shot by Jackie Smith and held on to take a 4-3 win over visiting Roanoke on Monday.
Lauren Hopkins led the Eagles (4-6) with two goals and an assist.
Lauren Heffron, Hannah Bunten and Madison Filson scored one goal each for the Maroons (6-3).
Football
JMU strengthens spot near top of FCS poll
James Madison maintained its No. 2 ranking in both of the major FCS top 25 football polls and closed the gap between it and top-ranked North Dakota State.
The Dukes (4-1, 1-0 CAA) received seven first-place votes — three more than last week. However, NDSU got 152 first-place votes.
The Bison also got all 26 votes in the coaches’ poll. South Dakota State is third in both polls.
Five other CAA schools are also in the top 25, including JMU’s opponent this Saturday, No. 24 Stony Brook. The others are Villanova (fifth), Towson (ninth), Delaware (19th) and Maine (20th).
