Landers Nolley II, who plans to transfer from Virginia Tech, was named the state Division I men's basketball rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges Friday.
Nolley entered the transfer portal last month. He tweeted Thursday that he is considering Seton Hall, Alabama, UConn, Texas Tech, Memphis, Mississippi, TCU, North Carolina State, Georgetown, Oregon and Maryland.
William and Mary's Nathan Knight was named the player of the year, while William and Mary's Dane Fischer was chosen coach of the year.
Carlik Jones, who is considering transferring from Radford, made the all-state first team. He entered the transfer portal last month.
Virginia's Mamadi Diakite joined Jones and Knight on the first team, along with Hampton's Jermaine Marrow and Liberty's Caleb Homesley.
UVa's Kihei Clark joined Nolley on the second team.
On the women's side, UVa's Jocelyn Willoughby was named the player of the year.
Old Dominion's Nikki McCray was named coach of the year, and Longwood's Kyla McMakin was voted rookie of the year.
Former Virginia Tech point guard Chanette Hicks of Norfolk State joined Willougbhy on the first team.
Neither Virginia Tech nor Radford was represented on the first or second team on the women's side.
BASEBALL
Valley League cancels season
The Valley League, an NCAA-sanctioned summer circuit for college players, announced the cancellation of its season Thursday night because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Covington Lumberjacks are among the teams in the league, which was set to begin its season in about eight weeks.
The Coastal Plain League, which is also a summer league for college players, tweeted Friday that it still plans to open its season on May 28. That league includes the Martinsville Mustangs.
WRESTLING
ODU drops sport
Old Dominion announced Thursday it is dropping the sport of wrestling, effective immediately. ODU has had a wrestling team since the 1950s.
"We are required to be responsible with departmental resources. Our decision became even more clear during this coronavirus crisis, which we know will have significant impact on future athletics budgets," athletic director Wood Selig said in a news release. "This decision will better allow the remaining sports to compete at a national level."
The school hired a consultant to do a six-month study of the athletic department, including its financial challenges and Title IX compliance. A recommendation was made to discontinue a varsity sport.
FOOTBALL
Pinckney picks Appalachian State
Former Virginia Tech receiver Jacoby Pinckney, who was one of five Hokies to enter the transfer portal in January, tweeted Thursday night that he has decided to transfer to Appalachian State.
He redshirted as a true freshman and will have three seasons of eligibility left after he sits out the 2021 season as a transfer. His older brother Brandon Pinckney was a defensive back with Appalachian State from 2013-17.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
UVa sweeps top honors
Virginia's Paige Madden was named the ACC women's swimmer of the year on Friday, becoming the first Cavalier to earn that honor in nine years.
UVa's Kate Douglass was chosen the freshman of the year, while UVa's Todd DeSorbo was chosen the coach of the year.
Madden won three individual events at the ACC championships and was part of two winning relay teams.
Douglass won two individual titles at the ACC meet and was part of three winning relay teams. She broke the ACC record in the 200-yard individual medley, recording the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history.
DeSorbo steered UVa to the women's team title at the ACC championships, with the Cavaliers scoring a meet-record 1,492.5 points. UVa finished second in the national coaches poll.
