Former Radford basketball players Javonte Green, Ed Polite and Carlik Jones were named to the Big South All-Decade team last week. The Highlanders led all Big South teams with three selections.
A 15-person committee of conference administrators helped determine the team with fan voting counting for 20 percent of the total.
Green was Radford’s first-ever NBA player. He won the Big South defensive player of the year award for the 2014-15 season. He averaged 14.4 points and 8.0 rebounds during his career (2011-15).
Polite was named first-team All-Big South as a junior and senior and is the program’s all-time leading rebounder (2015-19). He was named the Big South defensive player of the year for the 2018-19 season.
Jones, who signed with Louisville in April as a grad transfer, was the only player in the country to average 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year. He was the conference’s freshman of the year in 2017-18 and was the conference’s player of year this season. He became the seventh player in Big South history to reach 1,000-plus points, 400-plus rebounds and assists.
Former Virginia Military Institute forward Stan Okoye also made the list (2009-13). VMI has since moved to the Southern Conference. Okoye was the 2012-13 Big South Player of the Year when he averaged 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Big South commits to election day initiative
The NCAA encouraged member schools to give student-athletes the day off on election day last week in the wake of the nationwide protests against racism, and the Big South didn’t waste any time embracing the initiative.
“The Big South Conference member institutions stand as ONE to work together to end racism and social injustice,” the Big South said in a statement. “We want to be part of the solution and to use our influence and voice for positive change in our teams, local communities and nation.”
The conference announced it would require member schools to give students election day off “from all athletically-related activities” to encourage them to vote. Election day this year is Nov. 3.
The Big South made an exception for previously existing agreements and conference championship activities, but schools will be encouraged to get student-athletes to vote via absentee ballot in those cases.
Virginia Tech wrestler gets extra year
Virginia Tech wrestler Korbin Myers was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA last week after missing the 2019-20 with an injury.
Myers, a three-time qualifier for the NCAA championships, will compete for the Hokies in the 2020-21 season. The 133-pounder placed third at the 2019 ACC championships as a transfer from Edinboro and went 20-10 in his first season with the team.
He went 74-34 with Edinboro and won an Eastern Wrestling League championship.
Washington and Lee alum lands athletic admin role
Washington and Lee has hired Bethany Dannelly as the university’s associate director of athletics. Dannelly, a W&L alum, was the director of championships for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference since 2015 where she was responsible for coordinating the conference’s 24 championships.
"Her experiences in several areas of education and coaching, as well as her passion for the Division III philosophy and her belief in athletics being an integral part of the educational mission of W&L, will make her an excellent advocate for our student athletes, coaches and staff,” W&L athletic director Jan Hathorn said in a release. “She is a great addition to our department and I look forward to serving beside her."
Dannelly was a four-year starter on the women’s basketball team during her time at W&L and was also a member of the track and field team. The former point guard still holds a number of program records — single-season assist (152) and career assists (459) and career steals (197).
Before landing the role in the ODAC, Dannelly was an assistant basketball coach at Colby College.
"It is exciting to be part of an athletics department that truly embraces the Division III philosophy through the pursuit of competitive athletics, academic excellence, and leadership development,” Dannelly said in a release. “I look forward to working with the student-athletes to help positively impact their collegiate experience, as well as collaborating with the talented coaches, administrators, professors, and staff across the university community."
