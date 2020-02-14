The Hollins basketball program is not exactly synonymous with winning.
Since women's basketball became an ODAC sport in the 1982-83 season, Hollins has never had a winning season.
"I remember everyone was [saying last year], … 'Oh, you're just going to Hollins,’ how that's like a negative," freshman guard and Patrick Henry graduate Serena Lytton said before practice Thursday.
For each of the past seven years, the NCAA Division III squad has failed to reach double digits in victories. Two years ago, the team had only four overall wins and just one ODAC victory.
But this season is different at the women's school.
Hollins is 11-11 overall — the second-highest win total in the modern (ODAC) era of the program and just one victory shy of tying the school record.
"It's been crazy. My freshman year, we were, I'm not going to say trash, but we … lost a lot of games and we used to get smacked all the time," junior forward Keyazia Taylor said. "From that to us winning and actually competing with teams, … it's crazy to see such growth."
Hollins is in ninth place in the 14-team ODAC with a 5-10 conference mark — its most league wins in eight years.
"We can build one of the most competitive ODAC teams," said second-year coach Emilee Dunton, whose team has three games left before the ODAC tournament. "Now it's [time for] … them to be excited and to see, wow, we really can have success at an all-women's college in the ODAC, just by buying in and believing in the vision."
Coach's daughter
In August 2018, Jenny Logan stepped down as Hollins' coach to take the reins at ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite.
Logan won a total of 12 games in her three seasons at Hollins, including just one ODAC victory.
Myra Sims, who had become the Hollins athletic director earlier in 2018, let the players meet with the three finalists to succeed Logan.
The players liked the energy of the candidate who wound up getting the job.
Dunton, 28, has known she has wanted to be a college coach since she was a kid. Her father is former Liberty University men's basketball coach and current Liberty High School boys basketball coach Randy Dunton, who steered the Flames to the 2004 NCAA Tournament.
"I was [the Flames'] water girl," she said. "I remember going in when other teams were going through shootaround, trying to figure it out to go back and say, 'Dad, they're doing this.’"
The Brookville High School graduate played basketball on all three rungs of the NCAA ladder, starting at Division I member Longwood before transferring to Division II member Francis Marion, then concluding her career at Division III and ODAC member Randolph.
She steered the Liberty High girls basketball team for three seasons before leaving in September 2018 to take the Hollins job. She was also a special education teacher at that high school.
"Whether it's in the classroom or it's on the court, [it's about] just bringing out the best version of whoever's in the room with me," she said.
She inherited a Hollins team that had failed to reach double digits in wins in 14 of the previous 15 seasons.
Hollins went 7-18 overall and 3-15 in the ODAC in Dunton's first season, winning three more overall games and two more league games than it had the previous year.
This season marks just the seventh time in the modern era of the program that Hollins has reached double digits in wins.
Dunton has done more than coach — she had to drive the team bus to three road games this season.
Young team
Hollins does not start any seniors.
Sophomore point guard Kayla Surles is only 5-foot-2, but she leads the ODAC in both scoring (16.8 ppg) and assists (4.6 apg).
"She's able to see the floor in such a unique way," Dunton said.
Thanks in part to Surles, Hollins leads the ODAC in fewest turnovers per game (15.2).
"We're a smart team," said Surles, a North Carolina native whose twin is also on the squad. "We just know how to take care of the ball."
Hollins averages 64.5 points, up from 50.7 points last winter.
Two freshmen have given the team additional scoring threats.
Lytton, part of Dunton's first recruiting class, averages 12.0 points.
The PH graduate is also working 35 hours a week this season as a shift manager at Taco Bell, where she has toiled for almost three years. Some of her shifts last until 2 a.m.; others begin at 6 a.m.
"I'm exhausted," Lytton said.
Lytton helped PH make the state tournament the past two years. She said she chose Hollins over three Division II scholarship offers.
"That's a big question for people, like, 'Why did you choose to go to Hollins? You're paying for college. You went to a D-III school, at that not a very good D-III school,’" she said. "It was [about] staying local for me.
"I really had to have a lot of faith in Coach Dunton and how she wanted to do better."
Another freshman guard, Lenah Clements, averages 9.9 points.
Dunton had coached Clements, who is from Emporia, in AAU ball.
"The first day I got the job, she was my first call," Dunton said. "I said, 'Lenah, you're my No. 1 recruit.’ She said, 'Where?’ I said, "Hollins University.’ She said, 'Where's that?’"
Junior forward Yasmine Tyler averages 9.6 points. She is in her second year on the team after transferring from Virginia Wesleyan, where she was a nonplaying student.
Taylor, who averages a team-high 7.6 rebounds, rounds out the starting five. Taylor, who is the team's tallest starter at 5-foot-11, ranks third in the ODAC with an average of 2.2 blocks.
'A shocker'
With a win Saturday at Randolph, Hollins can tie the school record of 12 victories, which was set in the 1992-93 season.
The university does not have won-loss records for its teams prior to the 1982-83 season. Women's basketball did not become an NCAA-sponsored sport until the 1981-82 campaign.
Two months ago, Hollins beat visiting Washington and Lee 82-68. It was Hollins’ first win over the Generals since February 2014, snapping an eight-game skid in the series.
"It was a really a shocker," Surles said. "I'm like, 'Wow, this is going to be a different outcome, a different team.’"
Three days later, Hollins won 71-63 at Virginia Wesleyan. It was the team’s first victory over the Marlins since February 2004, ending a 26-game losing streak in that series.
Last month, the team knocked off Emory & Henry in overtime for its first win in that series in six years.
Earlier this month, Hollins won at Virginia Wesleyan for its first regular-season series sweep of that series in the modern era.
"If you really believe in something, then you can transform it," Dunton said.
"There are still positions that I would like to bring in more height or bring in more athleticism. But at the end of the day, the team has fought with everything that we have."
