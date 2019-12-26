Carlos Basham Jr. does not merely want to be drafted.
"I want to be definitely a first-round pick," Basham said this week in a phone interview.
And that's why Friday's Pinstripe Bowl will not be the final game of Basham's Wake Forest football career.
The Northside High School graduate had been mulling over whether to return to Wake next fall for his senior season or turn pro and enter the NFL Draft in April.
Last week, the fourth-year junior defensive end decided that he needed one more season in college to accomplish his first-round goal.
"Talking to my mom and dad, we kind of all came to an agreement of what would be best," Basham said. "There's a goal I had this year and it wouldn't have been a goal that I would've achieved, so I decided to come back next year and try to make that goal happen."
Basham's parents will be in the stands Friday to cheer him on when the Demon Deacons (8-4) meet Michigan State (6-6) at Yankee Stadium in a 3:20 p.m. game that will air on ESPN.
This has been a breakthrough season for the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Basham, who has become one of the better pass rushers in the ACC. He was named to the All-ACC first team.
"This year I took my game to a whole new level," he said. "I got in the film room, started taking things more seriously."
What has been Basham's highlight game this year?
"I can't really pick out one," he said. "I kind of feel like I've had a highlight season."
NFL potential
Basham's nickname is "Boogie," which was given to him by a friend of his mother.
"He was probably 5 or 6 months ago. She would stand him up on his legs and he just kept bouncing up and down," said his mother, Crystal Basham. "She was like, 'Boogie-woogie-woogie.’ It just stuck."
Basham mainly played slotback in the eighth and ninth grades. But when Basham was a Northside High School sophomore, Vikings coach Burt Torrence told Basham's parents he was going to put Basham on defense.
"He said, 'We're looking at a D-I athlete,’" said Basham's father, Carlos Basham Sr.
As a sophomore, Basham started for Northside’s 2013 Group 3A state championship team.
He made the All-Timesland first team as a junior and senior. He was also named the Group 3A player of the year as a senior.
Demon Deacons defensive line coach Dave Cohen said Basham impressed the Wake staff when he attended a Wake camp.
"We thought for a guy his size, with his frame, he was extremely athletic," Wake coach Dave Clawson said.
Basham verbally committed to Wake the summer before his senior year of high school. He picked the Demon Deacons over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Maryland.
Friday will mark Wake's fourth straight bowl appearance. Basham played in a Belk Bowl win over Texas A&M two years ago and in a Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis last year.
Basham started for the Demon Deacons as a third-year sophomore last season, when he had 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.
"Last year, … I was a good player," he said. "But this season I wanted to be a great player. And next season I want to be an amazing player."
Basham used to wear jersey No. 18 for Wake but switched to No. 9 this year.
"Trying to evolve, so I kind of had to change the number," he said.
He did indeed evolve.
Basham ranks third in the ACC this year with 10 sacks. He is only the fourth player in Wake history with at least 10 sacks in a season.
"He has a knack for rushing the passer, and part of that comes from his ability to go from power to speed," Clawson said.
Clawson has recorded an ACC-high 17 tackles for loss this season.
Cohen said Basham is adept at getting sacks and tackles for loss because he is both quick enough to maneuver around an offensive lineman and strong enough to go over the lineman.
"He's going to be an NFL football player," Cohen said.
Basham has 53 tackles (24 solo), 13 QB hurries, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles this season.
"Boogie has just played much more consistently this year," Clawson said. "He's become a better defender against the run. And, at times, he's become more of a dominating pass rusher."
"I kind of put the work in behind closed doors, and obviously the work shows for itself," Basham said.
Graduating in May
Halfway through this season, Basham began to think about the 2020 NFL Draft.
"I started making more plays, kind of compared myself to other defensive ends around the country," he said.
In case he decided to turn pro, Basham took part in Wake's Senior Day ceremony before the team's Nov. 23 home finale. He was joined on the field by his parents and maternal grandmother.
Basham planned to wait until after the Pinstripe Bowl to make his decision.
But he talked things over with his parents last Monday, when he was home for his birthday. The three talked more about the matter on the phone last Thursday and Friday.
"He was up in the air with it," Crystal Basham said. "We just sat down and talked about all the pros and cons, and we figured another year of getting better [would help] in trying to go for that first round.
"Once we all sat down and we just talked together, he kind of came to a realization that 'If I'm not going to go first round, … I can take this extra year and get better.’
"He also wanted to have a senior season with a lot of his buddies. … He wants a chance at being a captain."
NFL agents hoping to represent Basham one day passed along second-round predictions to his parents this season.
"In the beginning of the year, they were calling. In the middle of the year, they were calling," Crystal Basham said. "We were telling them we're not at that point yet."
Carlos Basham figures he would have been taken in the second or third round if he had decided to enter the 2020 draft.
"He was just listening to … people getting in his ear, or maybe he was reading some of the blogs," his mother said. "We had to really sit down and let him know, 'Look, if you come out this year, there's a possibility you won't go as high as they're saying you may go. Do you want to waste this education? … Do you want to waste your senior year? Do you want to be a part of something bigger?’
"We just didn't want to take a chance of listening to the predictions, looking at the mock drafts and thinking he may go second round and something doesn't go right in the combine … and he drops. And he loses his senior year."
On Saturday, the defensive end tweeted that he would return to Wake for his senior season.
All-ACC first-team receiver Sage Surratt, a third-year sophomore, announced that same day that he would return to Wake next fall as well.
So Wake seems poised for another good season next year.
"Next year will be even more special than the one this year," Basham said.
Basham, a communications major, said he plans to graduate in May and return next fall as a graduate student.
He figures another season in college will help him become an "all-around threat" as a defensive end.
Basham said the first round is a realistic goal for him for the 2021 draft.
"The steps I've [taken] the last couple years, I'm going to take more. So I feel like that goal can and will be achieved," he said.
