Radford logo
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s basketball

Saturday

High Point at Radford

4:30 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: High Point 3-10, 0-0 Big South; Radford 5-7, 0-0.

Notes: This will be the second game of a doubleheader; the Radford women’s basketball team will host Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. ... The Highlanders beat coach Tubby Smith’s Panthers twice last year. ... High Point has beaten only one Division I team this season. ... Curtis Holland III averages 14.6 points for the Panthers, while Carlik Jones averages 18.3 points and 5.7 assists for Radford.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments