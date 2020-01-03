Men’s basketball
Saturday
High Point at Radford
4:30 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: High Point 3-10, 0-0 Big South; Radford 5-7, 0-0.
Notes: This will be the second game of a doubleheader; the Radford women’s basketball team will host Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. ... The Highlanders beat coach Tubby Smith’s Panthers twice last year. ... High Point has beaten only one Division I team this season. ... Curtis Holland III averages 14.6 points for the Panthers, while Carlik Jones averages 18.3 points and 5.7 assists for Radford.
