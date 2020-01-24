Men's basketball
Saturday
Hampton at Radford
4 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN3
Records: Hampton 9-10, 4-2 Big South; Radford 10-9, 5-2
Notes: Radford is coming off two straight losses in the Big South (Winthrop and UNC Asheville). ... The Highlanders shot a combined 37.7% from the field (20.4% from 3-point range) in the losses. ... It’s the first time the program has lost back-to-back conference games since February 2018. ... Hampton comes into the game as one of the Big South’s top offensive teams averaging 78.2 points per game. ... Pirates senior guard Jermaine Marrow is one of the most prolific scorers in recent Big South history. ... He finished last season with the fourth highest single-season average (24.4 points per game) in Big South history and is averaging 25.5 points per game this year. ... He’s currently No. 9 in all-time scoring for Division I players in Virginia (2,305 career points). ... Hampton forward Ben Stanley is also averaging more than 20 points per game this season (22.1 points). ... The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward is second in the Big South in rebounding (7.5 per game) and shooting (58.1%). ... The Pirates aren’t quite as imposing on defense as they are allowing 79.9 points per game this season. ... They rank last in the conference and 338th out of 350 Division 1 teams. ... Radford still leads the league in scoring defense (64.4 points allowed per game), field-goal percentage defense (41.2%) and 3-point field-goal defense (30.8%).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.