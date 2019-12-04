Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 28 points and the 16th ranked Quakers (8-1, 2-0 ODAC) outscored the Maroons 37-20 in the second half to come away with a 74-58 conference win Wednesday night.
Roanoke (4-4, 0-1) was led by Kasey Draper (Northside) with 16 points and Tripp Greene with 12.
LOCAL MEN
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
PITTSBURGH — Michael Hughes had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Duquesne won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, beating VMI 71-58 on Wednesday night.
Hughes hit 10 of 11 shots and added four blocks.
Sincere Carry had 13 points and eight assists for Duquesne (7-0). Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11.
Baylee Steele, the Dukes’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).
Travis Evee scored a season-high 26 points for the Keydets (3-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 12 points. Tyler Creammer had nine rebounds and three assists.
Randolph 89, W&L 68
LEXINGTON — The Wildcats (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) shot 68% from beyond the arc knocking down 15 treys in a conference win.
Randolph placed five players in double figures with Brian Smith and Jerry Goodman scoring 17 points each, C.J. Loving netted 14 points and Zach Hinton and Justin Lowe added 12 points apiece.
The Generals (5-3, 1-2) were led by Curtis Mitchel with 21 points
.
Ferrum 78, Lynchburg 73
FERRUM — James Smith Jr. knocked down 18 points and Kajuan Madden-McAfee added 10 to lead the Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC), who made 16 treys as a team, to a conference win.
Chance Green scored a game-high 28 points for the Hornets (5-4, 1-1).
LOCAL WOMEN
Hollins 82, W&L 68
Hollins (3-3, 1-2 ODAC) placed five players in double figures with Kayla Surles leading the way with 17 points and outscored the Generals 51-33 in the second half in a conference win.
Also in double figures for Hollins were Yasmine Tyler with 16 points, Keyazia Taylor with 14 points, Lenah Clements with 13 points and Serena Lytton with 11.
Molly Mann hit 15 points and Erin Hughes added 10 for W&L (3-4, 2-2).
Emory & Henry 92, Ferrum 44
EMORY — Kara Stafford knocked down 19 points and Sydney McKinney netted 18 as the Wasps (7-1, 2-0 ODAC) routed the Panthers in a conference matchup.
Also for Emory & Henry, Alexis Hoppers dropped in 13 points and Peyton Williams added 12 points .
Ferrum (0-7, 0-3) was led by Kayla Cabiness with 11 points and Briona Hurt with 10 boards.
Guilford 60, Roanoke 47
GREENSBORO — Calyn Davis hit six 3-pointers on the way to 22 points and Miracle Walters added 18 as Guilford (6-0, 3-0 ODAC) overcame a six-point lead after three quarters by outscoring the visiting Maroons 28-9 in the fourth quarter.
Renee Alquiza scored 12 points for Roanoke (4-2, 2-1), and Kritina Harrel added 10.
The Quakers were also 22-26 from the line, while Roanoke was just 7 of 8.
ACC/ TOP 25 MEN
No. 3 Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised to a victory over Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), who have their best start since winning 10 to open the 1998-99 season.
John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2).
No. 21 Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M for their 31st consecutive home victory.
Tennessee (7-1) owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols haven’t lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
Evins Desir scored 11 points for Florida A&M (0-7).
No. 23 Villanova 80, Penn 69
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Saddiq Bey
scored a career-high 27 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points to lead No. 23 Villanova to a victory over Penn.
The Wildcats (6-2) finally pulled away from the Quakers over the final 2 minutes to avoid a second straight loss to their Philadelphia rivals.
Justin Moore converted a three-point play to give Villanova breathing room to hold off pesky Penn (5-4).
Jordan Dingle and AJ Brodeur each scored 18 points for Penn. Moore finished with 17 for the Wildcats.
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
ATLANTA — Michael Devoe keeps picking up the slack for Georgia Tech while Jose Alvarado recovers from a sprained ankle.
Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday.
LATE TUESDAY
Indiana 80, No. 17 Florida St. 64
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Devonte Green
scored a career-high 30 points, knocked down five 3-pointers and helped fuel a late spurt with two big shots to lead the undefeated Hoosiers past No. 17 Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Green went 10 of 15 from the field, 5 of 7 on 3s and 5 for 7 at the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Damezi Anderson closed out the 13-2 run with a 3 to give Indiana a 72-58 lead with 3:35 to go.
Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson
shut down Rutgers’ leading scorer and helped forced 20 Scarlet Knights turnovers and then scored a season-high 20 points at the other end to lead the Panthers to a win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Pitt (7-2) got it started with defense, holding Rutgers to 39.3% from the floor.
Myles Johnson, Ron Harper Jr. and Montez Mathis each had 14 points for Rutgers.
No. 15 Memphis 71, Bradley 56
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers sophomore reserve guard Alex Lomax
scored a career-high 17 points and No. 15 Memphis survived a poor shooting performance to beat Bradley.
Memphis made 36.1% of its shots from the field, but the Braves (5-3) were considerably worse. They hit 26.8%, including just 2 of 23 tries outside the arc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.