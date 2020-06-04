Al Groh had never been so eager to serve as a football analyst.
That’s because he knew the score — and he was the winning coach.
His latest assignment came Saturday, when he was tasked with commenting on UVa’s Facebook and Twitter accounts as he watched a rebroadcast of the 2007 football game between the Cavaliers and Miami.
It was the final game at the original Orange Bowl stadium, where Virginia pummeled Miami 48-0.
Groh was joined by revolving guest analysts that included All-America defensive lineman Chris Long, along with quarterback Jameel Sewell and running back Mikell Simpson.
Also donning headsets Saturday were a couple of southwestern Virginians, tight end John Phillips from Bath County and linebacker Jon Copper from Northside High School.
Phillips had four receptions for 77 yards in that game, leading the team in both categories. Copper had seven tackles, one for a loss, and an interception.
“It was a pretty good game for me,” said Phillips, who subsequently spent 10 seasons in the NFL.
Groh said, “He really broke out in that game and we thought he would.”
Members of that 2007 team had gotten together previously, but this was different.
“I called each one of the players [on the Watch Party, as it was promoted] and I wanted them to have a lot to say, more so than me, knowing that I do it a lot,” said Groh, who does commentary for ESPN.
That was the season when Virginia lost at Wyoming 23-3 in the opener and returned to Charlottesville to see “Groh Must Go” painted on the Beta Bridge. The Cavaliers went on to win their next seven games and nine of 10. Miami, coached by Randy Shannon, finished 5-7.
“From my perspective, they didn’t have a habit of ever adjusting,” Groh said. “If you had a plan going in for something and you found that it worked, it was going to keep working.
“The conversation [with coaches in the press box] was ‘hey, fellas, I don’t see any adjustments [needed] here?’ They said, ‘No, sir. It looks just like we expected it to look.’ ”
Groh, a Virginia graduate who was a Cavaliers’ assistant in the early 1970s, was the UVa head coach for nine seasons and had a 59-54 overall record when he was not retained following the 2009 season.
He returns to Charlottesville each winter to be seen by his family physician and a cardiologist who had suggested, ‘Coach, with what you do, you should come see me every year.’ ”
Groh spends some of that time with former players who either played with him or played for him.
“In late January, we always have a high-cuisine banquet at Durty Nelly’s,”said Groh, referring to an establishment perhaps better described as a pub-delicatessen.
“We’re there as long as people like to tell stories and laugh.”
