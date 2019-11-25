VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday

Goucher at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: Goucher 1-5; VMI 2-6

Notes: This game counts for VMI's record but is only an exhibition for NCAA Division III member Goucher. … VMI is coming off a 74-63 loss at Southern Conference power UNC Greensboro on Sunday. VMI cut the lead to 64-63 on a Kamdyn Curfman 3-pointer with 3:24 left but never scored again. UNCG ended the game on a 10-0 run, including six made free throws. … One of Goucher's losses this season was an 88-50 defeat at Roanoke College. … Goucher went 4-21 overall and 1-13 in the Landmark Conference last season. … This will be VMI's second game of the season against a small-college team. Last week, VMI thrashed United States Collegiate Athletic Association member Christendom 96-20. The 20 points were the fewest VMI has ever given up in a game in its history. It was the second-most lopsided win in VMI history, trailing only VMI’s 124-42 win over Johnson in the 2014-15 season. … Curfman averages 11.5 points for VMI, while Pat Goralski averages 11.8 points for Goucher.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

