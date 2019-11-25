Men’s Basketball
Tuesday
Goucher at VMI
7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Records: Goucher 1-5; VMI 2-6
Notes: This game counts for VMI's record but is only an exhibition for NCAA Division III member Goucher. … VMI is coming off a 74-63 loss at Southern Conference power UNC Greensboro on Sunday. VMI cut the lead to 64-63 on a Kamdyn Curfman 3-pointer with 3:24 left but never scored again. UNCG ended the game on a 10-0 run, including six made free throws. … One of Goucher's losses this season was an 88-50 defeat at Roanoke College. … Goucher went 4-21 overall and 1-13 in the Landmark Conference last season. … This will be VMI's second game of the season against a small-college team. Last week, VMI thrashed United States Collegiate Athletic Association member Christendom 96-20. The 20 points were the fewest VMI has ever given up in a game in its history. It was the second-most lopsided win in VMI history, trailing only VMI’s 124-42 win over Johnson in the 2014-15 season. … Curfman averages 11.5 points for VMI, while Pat Goralski averages 11.8 points for Goucher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.