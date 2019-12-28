Giles High School graduate Lauren Sisler will be on ESPN on Tuesday, serving as the sideline reporter for a bowl game.
Most viewers won't have any idea that she was the daughter of opioid addicts.
Sixteen years ago, when Sisler was a college freshman, her parents died on the same day from what were later ruled accidental overdoses.
It was not until 10 years after their deaths that Sisler was willing to read the autopsy and toxicology reports that stated her parents had overdosed on the opioid fentanyl.
"Never while they were living did I ever suspect there was a drug problem," Sisler, 35, said in an interview this month from the Salem home of her aunt and uncle. "I … had no idea what addiction was.
"Both of my parents were suffering. Both of them were in a lot of pain. They were in a lot of addiction pain, trying to keep their heads above water."
She was finally ready to accept what her parents had become.
"I lived with shame for so long and felt that I was hiding this big secret from people. It was actually a secret that I myself didn't even really know because I had for so long kind of put it away and denied it, denied it, denied it so much that I didn't even believe the story was what it was," she said.
"As a sports reporter, I have the opportunity to … share other people's stories. … But here I am, scared out of my mind to share my own story for fear of judgment. … I almost felt like I was a fraud."
So for the past six years, the Birmingham, Alabama, resident has sought to help people by telling her family's story. She has gone from conducting interviews to being interviewed, as was the case two months ago on Tamron Hall's nationally syndicated TV talk show.
"I have stood up and … been a voice for my parents because the perception of what a drug addict is, it's the junkie that's living under the bridge," she said. "Even early on, once I had accepted how they died, I kind of put them on a pedestal: 'My parents were prescription drug addicts. That's kind of high class, right?’ But then as I learned what addiction really was, it's no different."
She also speaks at schools, booster clubs and civic organizations around the country.
"What people see when I walk up on stage is the girl from ESPN," she said. "But then behind it all, there's actually a story there, and she's actually been through some stuff in her life that she didn't allow to derail her.
"I share their story — 'This is what happened to them, it blindsided us. And, by the way, this can happen to you. This can happen to your parents. You need to be educated on what addiction is, what it looks like, what you can do to get somebody help … before it's too late.’"
'Taking each other's medication'
Sisler's father, Butch, was a U.S. Navy veteran who worked as a biomedical engineer for the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Her mother, Lesley, was on partial disability because of a back problem.
The couple had two children. Allen, now 37, was off serving in the U.S. Navy when the couple died, while Lauren was a Rutgers University freshman on a partial gymnastics scholarship.
"I'll pop up a picture of my parents [during her speeches] … because I want people to see that image of the picture-perfect family," Sisler said.
Lesley Sisler was diagnosed with a degenerative disc disease in the late 1990s and had multiple operations. She was referred by her physician to a Roanoke pain management doctor.
Butch Sisler struggled with alcoholism and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, his daughter said. She said he underwent back surgery and had chronic pain.
"The prescription drugs were never a known issue until my mom started going to the pain management doctor and then my father started going to the same pain management doctor," Lauren said. "[It] started out as, 'We'll give you OxyContin.’ 'Well, this isn't working anymore.’ 'We'll up the dosage.’"
Sisler said that when she was 13 or 14 years old, her parents "started taking the drugs more heavily."
"They're getting the prescriptions — the OxyContin, the fentanyl," she said. "My dad would be prescribed something and my mom would be prescribed something and they kind of would be just trading it.
"But … no visible signs. I would say my junior and senior year in high school is when the visible signs, … when looking back, were there."
Lesley's older sister, Linda Rorrer of Salem, said that after Lesley had been going to the pain management doctor for more than a year, she began having trouble managing the OxyContin. She was getting 90-day supplies through the mail, and would take more OxyContin as the effects wore off. So the doctor switched her to fentanyl patches because of the time-release nature of the patches.
Butch was never prescribed fentanyl but would take Lesley's, said their daughter.
"When you're on the fentanyl patch, they have these [fentanyl] suckers you can suck on for the intermittent pain," Sisler said. "I would see them sucking on those. … I just assumed, 'My mom's in pain; this is what gets her out of bed in the morning.’"
"They were taking each other's medication … but I didn't know that. I just assumed they were both prescribed the same thing."
The doctor was not the couple's only source of opioids.
"They were getting their drugs and stuff both from the doctor and off the street," said Lauren's uncle Mike Rorrer, who is an emergency room physician at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
"There was definitely some doctor-shopping going on," Sisler said.
Lesley started working for the Roanoke Academy of Gymnastics, where Lauren trained. Lesley told her daughter she was just bored and wanted to get out of the house. But she was actually working to pay back Lauren's gymnastics tuition.
"They did such a good job of protecting me and my brother, and protecting their image around everybody else," Sisler said. "I knew finances weren't great, but I didn't know finances weren't great because of any sort of abuse."
Linda and Mike Rorrer became aware that the Sislers were having financial problems. Lesley would ask Linda for help getting Lauren's prom dress out of layaway. Lesley would call Linda when her car was repossessed.
"They started owing a lot of money," Linda Rorrer said.
After Butch and Lesley died, Linda Rorrer learned that her and Lesley's parents — who have since died — had been helping the Sislers financially, including with their mortgage.
"They thought they were helping them. In the end, they were enabling them," Linda Rorrer said. "I was enabling."
'Double whammy'
Sisler went off to Rutgers in the fall of 2002.
She and her brother came home for Thanksgiving that fall. Lauren awoke to her mother's screams. Her father was not breathing.
Lauren's brother opened their father's airway while Lauren called 911. Their father was taken to the hospital.
"I was told by Mom, 'Oh, your dad had a bad reaction to his medication,’" Sisler said. "Never during that process did I ever become aware that he intentionally … took his medicine the wrong way and overdosed.
"He had read online where you could alter the fentanyl and take it orally."
Her father went to a drug and alcohol treatment facility, but she was not alarmed because he had been there before for his alcoholism.
But on March 24, 2003, Lauren's life changed.
Her parents had begun putting their time-release fentanyl patches in the freezer so they could suck on them. Mike Rorrer said the frozen fentanyl turned into a gel that would provide a more immediate release.
"When you need that much medicine, you tend to take more of it and more of it and more of it," Linda Rorrer said. "She apparently was sitting out on the porch and went into respiratory arrest and aspirated the patch."
Butch woke up, found his wife unconscious and called the rescue squad.
The EMTs, who could not clear her airway, pronounced her dead about 1 a.m. The medical examiner later discovered the patch in her throat.
At about 3 a.m., after returning home from doing paperwork at Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Butch called Lauren at Rutgers and told her Lesley had died. He did not tell her what happened.
Lauren was stunned.
"Mom's 45 years old, seemingly healthy. Obviously she's got the chronic pain, but nothing that seemed out of the ordinary," she said.
Butch told his daughter to fly home and said he would pick her up at the airport in Roanoke.
People at the hospital were concerned about Butch, so they phoned him at the house. He put the phone down, collapsed and hit his head on a kitchen island. The rescue squad responded and pronounced him dead at 6 a.m.
He, too, had taken fentanyl. He died at the age of 52.
Lauren was met at the airport not by her father but by Mike Rorrer and her cousin.
"I knew something was wrong," she said. "[We] started driving and that's when I finally said, 'Uncle Mike, where's my dad?’ And finally he pulled over and that's when he said, 'Your dad died, too.’ That's just when the whole world came crashing down."
"It was a double whammy for her," Mike Rorrer said.
According to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, the cause of death for both her parents was drug toxicity from fentanyl, and the manner of death for both was accidental overdose.
"You really don't know what led them to that point … of no return," Sisler said. "I know in my heart neither one of my parents would intentionally leave my brother and me or any of my family.
"Whatever it was they were going through at that time had a hold on them and they were drowning."
Opioid addiction remains a problem, both nationwide and in Giles County.
From 2007-18, 35 people died of opioid overdoses in Giles County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is a rate of 17.1 deaths per 100,000 people, tying Giles County for the 14th-highest rate among the commonwealth's cities and counties.
Making a difference
When the Sislers' autopsy and toxicology reports were released three months later, Mike and Linda Rorrer read them. Sisler would not. She would not even get out of the car at the medical examiner's office that day.
In the following years, the Rorrers tried to tell Sisler about her parents.
"I had to do it in baby steps in our conversations because her walls were so high," Linda Rorrer said.
"I used to clam up and try to shut her up," Sisler said.
Seven years after her parents died, Sisler was finally willing to listen to what her aunt and uncle had to say.
"The emotional support that has come from them has been instrumental in getting me to where I am today," she said.
Ten years after her parents died, she read the reports herself.
"The vision of what I think happened that night starts to change," she said. "I sugarcoated the whole thing. My brother and I both did. … I could never use the word 'addiction' or 'overdose' in the same sentence with my parents. I would say my mom died of respiratory failure and my dad died of a heart attack."
Not only did she begin to tell the truth to her friends, but she decided to help others by speaking out.
In 2013, when she was the sports anchor at a TV station in Alabama, she told her story to a colleague for a segment on the station's newscast.
"My brother didn't talk about it publicly, so that was a big fear for me," said Sisler, whose brother also now lives in Birmingham. "I was actually very fearful when he saw that video what he would think.
"As far as my parents are concerned, I very much had a fear of, 'I'm kind of letting the secrets out of the bag.’ … So when I started sharing that, there was a level of shame in thinking, 'I've got to preserve their legacy.’
"But what I found out was … there were so many people that embraced me and my brother and my family even more. They were like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this happened. I wish we could have done something.’
"It didn't change people's view of my parents."
In 2016, Sisler left that TV station to be a sports reporter and host for the video pieces on AL.com, the shared website of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and a few other cities. But that is not her only job.
For the 2017 and 2018 college football seasons, Sisler was a reporter for the ESPN-owned SEC Network's Saturday morning pregame show, "SEC Nation."
This season, she was promoted to the role of sideline reporter for weekly college football games on ESPN and ESPN2.
So for the past few years, instead of giving speeches and interviews about her parents only in Alabama, she has been doing so around the country.
"Sports is my passion, but I feel like it's my platform and my vessel to my purpose, which is to be able to share my parents' story and share my story," she said.
Sisler was in Salem this month to visit her aunt and uncle and to do some wedding planning. She plans to marry former Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College golfer John Willard next spring at Mountain Lake in Giles County.
She recently headed back out on the road. She is concluding the football season with three bowl assignments on ESPN, including the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl, Tuesday's Liberty Bowl and the Jan. 6 LendingTree Bowl.
Then she will have time to give more speeches, and try to help more people.
"When I go to a school and speak to 500 kids, even if it's that one kid that comes up to me afterwards and says to me, 'Lauren, my mom is going through this stuff, do you have any advice for me?’ … that's where I feel that me speaking up is making an impact that I never even thought possible," she said. "Whereas before I would've felt shame and 'What would my parents think?’ I now feel them standing up there with me, applauding me, saying, 'You're making a difference.’"
