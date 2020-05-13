McClung

Georgetown’s Mac McClung, a Gate City High School graduate, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

 AP/file January

Georgetown basketball star and Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung told ESPN on Wednesday that he plans to withdraw from the NBA Draft and has requested to enter the transfer portal.

“It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown,” he told ESPN. “I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.”

McClung said he plans to file an NCAA waiver so he can play next season without having to sit out a year.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.7 points as a sophomore last season. A foot injury ended his season after 21 games. He averaged 13.1 points as a freshman, when he made the Big East all-freshman team.

“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed,” Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing told the Washington Post. “But he needs to do what’s best for him. I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

McClung set VHSL records for the most points in a career (2,801) and season (1,153). He helped Gate City win a state title.

