Men’s basketball
Wednesday
Furman at VMI
1 p.m. at Cameron Hall
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: Furman 11-3, 1-0 Southern Conference; VMI 5-9, 0-1 SoCon.
Notes: Furman has won four straight games since suffering an 81-78 overtime defeat at unbeaten and nationally ranked Auburn. That winning streak includes an 84-72 win over the USC Upstate team that won 91-82 at VMI on Sunday. … Furman's other losses this season were at Alabama by eight points and at South Florida by 10 points. … Furman has beaten VMI eight straight times, with all of those wins coming by double digits. … Furman won a school-record 25 games last season before falling to Wichita State in the first round of the NIT. … Jordan Lyons, who made the All-SoCon third team last year, averages 16 points for the Paladins. … Travis Evee averages 12.9 points for VMI.
