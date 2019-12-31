VMI logo

Men’s basketball

Wednesday

Furman at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Furman 11-3, 1-0 Southern Conference; VMI 5-9, 0-1 SoCon.

Notes: Furman has won four straight games since suffering an 81-78 overtime defeat at unbeaten and nationally ranked Auburn. That winning streak includes an 84-72 win over the USC Upstate team that won 91-82 at VMI on Sunday. … Furman's other losses this season were at Alabama by eight points and at South Florida by 10 points. … Furman has beaten VMI eight straight times, with all of those wins coming by double digits. … Furman won a school-record 25 games last season before falling to Wichita State in the first round of the NIT. … Jordan Lyons, who made the All-SoCon third team last year, averages 16 points for the Paladins. … Travis Evee averages 12.9 points for VMI.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments