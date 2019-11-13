Jim “Ace” Adams, who took over a fading Virginia men’s lacrosse program in 1978 and helped return the Cavaliers to national prominence, died Sunday in Charlottesville.
Adams, who was 91, was an outstanding player at Johns Hopkins before coaching at Army, Pennsylvania and Virginia. By the time he retired at the end of the 1992 season, he had accumulated a record 284 Division I victories.
“The lacrosse world lost an icon this week with the passing of Jim “Ace” Adams,” said his successor at UVa, Dom Starsia. “In my lifetime in the game, I am not sure that anyone was more respected.”
Like Starsia, Adams continued to live in Charlottesville after his coaching career and interacted with Lars Tiffany, who, in his third season as the Cavaliers’ head coach, took UVa to the Division I championship last spring.
"Coach Adams' impact on UVA Lacrosse has been profound, lasting much longer than the 15 years he coached here in Charlottesville," Tiffany said in a release sent to the media.
"As the head coach of our program, he led Virginia to a consistently high level of success while also being widely respected for his integrity and sportsmanship.”
At the time of his retirement, Adams held the record for ACC victories with 137 and had led UVa to five conference titles.
During his playing days at Johns Hopkins, the Blue Jays never lost a game and won four United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association championships from 1947-50.
He became an insurance salesman after college but continued to play for the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club, a perennial power at the club level, before turning to coaching.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Betty Jane, and their five daughters.
