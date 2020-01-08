Former Radford University baseball coach Joe Raccuia said Tuesday that he has taken a minor-league coaching job with the New York Mets.
Raccuia said he will be a bench coach, working with the Mets' minor leaguers in Florida during spring training and extended spring training and with their rookie-league (Gulf Coast League) team in Florida.
Radford announced Raccuia’s resignation last August, one day after athletic director Robert Lineburg told The Roanoke Times that Raccuia had been placed on administrative leave. Raccuia, who steered Radford for 12 seasons, has said he was not asked to resign,
Raccuia steered his alma mater to 348 wins and to the only two NCAA tournament appearances (2015 and 2017) in the program’s history.
— Mark Berman
