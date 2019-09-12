What do you suppose a former college basketball player with an accounting degree and an MBA does for work not too far removed from earning a graduate degree that opened the door on a potentially lucrative business career?
In the case of Layden Williams, owner of those credentials and skill set, you write a book.
The volume “Beyond the Game: One Athlete’s journey to find their Identity after the horn” has been five years in the making for the former Glenvar High and Catawba College baller formerly known as Donzell Williams.
Williams earned his MBA from Radford University.
Now in the financial services business in Charlotte, the 31-year-old Williams has long-term ambitions that dovetail nicely with the book.
“I am looking to transition into the sports industry,” he said. “I want to help former athletes transition from either being a student athlete moving into the work force or a professional athlete looking for that next passion and creating that next identity off the court or field.”
The book is a memoir dealing with Williams’ own segue from the bright lights and rigid structure of athletics to the murky uncertainty of establishing a career in business.
His hope is that through his own story, others who have always thought they were defined by their ability to shoot a jump shot, swing a bat, or boot a soccer ball. The notion one is defined for life by athletic accomplishments is what he calls “a false narrative.”
Williams interviewed 33 former athletes to mine insights about life after sports. Many are former male and female Timesland stars such as football player Dennis Haley (Salem, UVa, Baltimore Ravens), track and field’s Sydney Anderson (Pulaski County, Indiana University), and basketball player Daniella Motley (Christiansburg, Wofford).
Williams worked with AK Publishing of Charlotte and editor Helen Kimbrough.
The first part of the book’s early drafts were written by hand.
“I didn’t even own a laptop.”
There will be a book launch event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the 202 Social House, which is upstairs at 202 Market Square S.E.
Williams will introduce the book and take questions. Copies of the book will be available for sale.
Afterward, the book will be sold at Amazon and itascabooks.com.
RSVP for the book launch at btgbooklaunch.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.