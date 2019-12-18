VMI announced the signings of 11 football recruits on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period Wednesday — more players than the program added in the previous two early signing periods combined.
VMI had signed six players during the NCAA's inaugural early signing period in December 2017 and landed only three signees in the early period last December.
The Keydets did not win any games in the 2017 season and won just one game in 2018, but coach Scott Wachenheim steered the team to a stunning turnaround this year. The Keydets recorded their most overall wins (five) since 2003 and their most league wins (four) since 1979.
The new class includes receiver Andre Cooper II, the son of former Florida State and Denver Broncos receiver Andre Cooper. The younger Cooper, who is 6-foot-5, had 151 career catches for 1,886 yards and 21 touchdowns for his Orlando, Florida, high school.
His father was a two-time All-ACC first-team pick, as well as the most valuable player of the Orange Bowl in January 1996. He played for FSU's national championship team in the 1993 season.
Cooper is one of five receivers in the VMI class. The class also includes one tight end.
There are five players from the commonwealth in the class:
•Defensive lineman Evan Robinson of Highland Springs High School made the Class 5 all-state first team as both an offensive and defensive lineman as a junior, when he helped his team win a state title.
•Linebacker Christian Dunn helped Benedictine in Richmond win the VISAA Division I state title this season. He recently made the All-VISAA Division I second team.
•Receiver Alex Oliver had 45 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville.
•Jack Culbreath of Monticello High School in Charlottesville made the All-Jefferson District first team at punter and the second team at place-kicker this year.
•Offensive lineman Will Reid is from Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico.
