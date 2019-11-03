COLE ANTHONY
North Carolina freshman point guard
LAST SEASON: averaged 18 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists at Oak Hill Academy; MVP of McDonald’s All-America Game; MVP of Jordan Brand Classic; USA Today first-team All-American; Virginia Gatorade player of the year.
UNC JUNIOR GARRISON BROOKS SAYS: “Just seeing him dish all the time in high school, it just helps me get prepared to get the ball, … to kind of make him look good for those flashy passes he has.”
MARKELL JOHNSON
N.C. State senior point guard
LAST SEASON: averaged 12.6 points; ranked sixth in the ACC in assists (4.2 apg) and seventh in assist-turnover ratio; ranked fourth in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.2 percent); made 68 3-pointers; had 35 steals.
JOHNSON SAYS: “I really don’t know why my steals were down [from when he had 44 as a sophomore]. I would say I wasn’t really that locked in defensively last year as I am this year.”
TRE JONES
Duke sophomore point guard
LAST SEASON: All-ACC honorable mention; ACC all-freshman team; ACC all-defensive team; averaged 9.4 points; ranked second in the ACC in assists (5.3 apg); led ACC in assist-turnover ratio; ranked fourth in the ACC in steals (1.89 spg).
MIKE KRZYZEWSKI SAYS: “Tre is a key guy for us because he’s going to have the ball most of the time. … He’s going to have to distribute it to a number of guys. [And] his ball pressure gets things going.”
JOHN MOONEY
Notre Dame senior forward
LAST SEASON: All-ACC third team; averaged 14.1 points; ranked fifth in the nation and first in the ACC in rebounds (11.2 rpg); one of just seven players in a major conference to average a double-double last season; ranked ninth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (45.5 percent).
MOONEY ON THE ACC: “When you’re playing against some of the best players in the country, it certainly is challenging. But that’s what you work for. That’s why you put hours in the gym, to go out and play against guys like that.”
JORDAN NWORA
Louisville junior forward
LAST SEASON: All-ACC third team; named ACC Most Improved Player; ranked sixth in the ACC in scoring (17.0 ppg) and eighth in rebounding (7.6 rpg); tied for eighth in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (37.4 percent); made 77 3-pointers.
NWORA ON THE 3-POINT LINE BEING MOVED BACK TO 22 FEET, 1 3/4 INCHES: “I already shoot a lot of my shots from out there. … I feel like if you can shoot, you can shoot if the line is pushed back a little bit.”
