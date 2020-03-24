Ferrum announced on Tuesday night that men's wrestling coach Nate Yetzer is leaving to take the same job at Roanoke College, which previously announced it is adding wrestling as a varsity sport.
Yetzer started the Panthers' program as well, coming to the school prior to the 2012-13 school year.
The Panthers have won five straight Southeast Wrestling Conference titles under Yetzer and have had 11 NCAA Division III qualifiers and four All-Americans during that stretch.
“I am so thankful that Ferrum took a chance on me 8 years ago to lead this program,” Yetzer was quoted in a release sent out by Ferrum's athletic department. “The people I have met along the way are lifelong friends. Ferrum will always hold a special place in my heart and I believe that I am leaving this program in a great position.
"I always stress to my guys the importance of getting outside their comfort zone in order to grow as a person. I believe I need to do the same."
Before taking the Ferrum job, Yetzer spent six seasons as an assistant at Virginia Tech.
