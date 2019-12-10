VMI logo

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Ferrum at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)

Records: Ferrum 4-4; VMI 4-7.

Notes: This game counts toward VMI's record but is only an exhibition for Division III member Ferrum. … This is the teams' first meeting since 2005. … Ferrum has already played one exhibition against a Division I foe this season, losing 83-56 at Appalachian State. … This is VMI's third game against a small-college team this season. … Kamdyn Curfman averages 11.7 points for VMI, while fellow freshman Travis Evee averages 10.8 points. … Rashad Reed averages 13.4 points for the Panthers, with Virginia State transfer James Smith averaging 10.9 points. … This is VMI's final home game of the month. … VMI is tied for second in Division I with 11.6 3-pointers per game.

