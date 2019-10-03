naff

Abe Naff (center), shown during a rain delay in a 2007 baseball game, serve as Ferrum's athletic director for 15 years. His final season as the Ferrum baseball coach was 2007.

Ferrum College vice president for institutional advancement Wilson Paine has responded to the news that former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff has filed a discrimination complaint against the college with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

"Ferrum College cannot comment on an apparent claim that we have not received," Paine said in an email Thursday. "However, I can assure you that Ferrum College has been more than fair to Mr. Naff, and we have acted in the best interest of the college and its athletics department."

The complaint had been announced Wednesday by Naff’s lawyers, John Fishwick Jr. and Carrol Ching, in a news release.

Once the EEOC investigation is completed, Naff will file a lawsuit for unlawful discrimination in federal court “if necessary,” according to the news release.

Naff spent 15 years as the school’s athletic director. Neither Naff nor Ferrum had previously said whether Naff’s summertime exit from Ferrum was because he was fired or because he had resigned.

