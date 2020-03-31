Ferrum announced Tuesday it has promoted Ryan Riggs from assistant to head men's wrestling coach.
Riggs succeeds Nate Yetzer, who stepped down last week to start the new wrestling program at ODAC rival Roanoke.
Riggs has been one of Yetzer's assistants the past four years, including two years as associate head coach. He also had stints as the women's wrestling coach and the cross country coach during his time at Ferrum.
Ferrum won the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional men's wrestling tournament in 2017, when Riggs was named the regional assistant coach of the year.
The Panthers have won the Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament in each of Riggs' four years on the staff. He was named the conference's assistant of the year in 2019.
