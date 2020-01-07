FERRUM — James Smith, Jr. scored 13 points, Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Rashad Reed netted 12 points each and Carrington Young added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Ferrum’s men knocked Guilford 68-65 for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win.
Ferrum (7-6, 2-2 ODAC) sank 11 3-pointers on the night, with Madden-McAfee leading the way with four each.
Guilford (10-4, 2-3), which is ranked No. 19 by D3hoops.com, was led by Jordan Davis and Kyler Gregory with 14 points each.
LOCAL MEN
William Peace 110, Southern Virginia 68
CAREY, N.C. — John Burwell scored 17 points, Donolly Tyrell, Jr. and Tyson Sellers netted 13 points each and Beau Bryant added 10 and the Pacers (5-7) sank 13 treys in a nonconference route of the Knights.
Southern Virginia was led by Calvin Seamons with 17 points and Jake Fisher with 14.
LOCAL WOMEN
Wash. and Lee 69, Shenandoah 55
LEXINGTON — Megan Horn scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures knocking down 16 points as the Generals pulled away for their third straight win.
Also scoring in double digits for W&L (7-6, 4-2 ODAC) were Jordan Diehl with 14 points, Andy Smithey with 13 points and Erin Hughes with 11.
Shenandoah (7-5, 4-2) was led by Ragan Johnson with 15 points and Jordan Sondrol with 12.
Southern Virginia 71, Gallaudet 49
BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish netted 12 points and Sophie Wright added 10 as 14 different players scored in a nonconference win for the Knights (12-2).
Galludet was led by Cassidy Perry with 14 points.
ACC/TOP 25 MEN
No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help No. 13 Louisville pull away from Miami.
Steven Enoch had 12 points and 10 boards and Darius Perry and Malik Williams finished with 10 points each for the Cardinals (12-3, 3-1 ACC).
Kameron McGusty and Chris Lykes had 18 points apiece for Miami (9-5, 1-3), which dropped its second in a row.
No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 66
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State and remain unbeaten at home.
Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight.
Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.
Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers beat No. 20 Penn State.
Penn State (12-3, 2-2) led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) ballooned it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.
Penn State was led by Myreon Jones’ 21 points.
LATE MONDAY MEN
No. 17 W. Virginia 55, Oklahoma State 41
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia over Oklahoma State.
Tshiebwe also had eight rebounds, while Miles McBride added 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12).
LATE MONDAY WOMEN
High Point 68, Radford 58
HIGH POINT, N.C. —Camryn Brown and Jenson Edwards scored 14 points each as the Panthers (4-9, 2-2 Big South), who buried 14 3-pointers on the night, built a 24-point halftime advantage in a conference win.
The Highlanders (4-8, 2-1) were led by Makaila Wilson with 13 points.
