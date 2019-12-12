Ferrum College has hired former Wheaton (Massachusetts) College athletic director John Sutyak as its new athletic director, two Ferrum sources said Thursday.
The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, said Ferrum sent out an internal email Thursday about Sutyak's hiring.
Sutyak, a 2000 graduate of Wheaton, resigned as the athletic director of his alma mater in June. He had held that role since April 2012, after having served as the interim athletic director of the Norton, Massachusetts, college since June 2011.
"The decision to leave is a personal one and certainly is bittersweet," he said in a Wheaton news release in June. "However, I am excited about new opportunities that are out there for me in my professional career."
Sutyak served in various roles in the Yale athletic department for three years before being hired by Wheaton as assistant athletic director in 2006. He was named associate athletic director a year later.
Wheaton, like Ferrum, is an NCAA Division III school.
Sutyak played baseball for Wheaton. He once tied an NCAA record by belting two homers in one inning in a 1998 game.
He was an assistant baseball coach for Western New England University in 2001 and 2002.
Sutyak, who received a master's degree from Springfield College in Massachusetts, was Wheaton's assistant sports information director in the 2002-03 school year.
Ferrum has been seeking a successor to Abe Naff, who exited the college last summer after spending 15 years as the athletic director.
Naff's lawyers announced in October that he had filed a discrimination complaint against the college with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Attorneys John Fishwick Jr. and Carrol Ching stated in the news release that Naff was fired by Ferrum on June 28 at the age of 59.
Ferrum vice president for institutional advancement Wilson Paine told The Roanoke Times in an October email that "I can assure you that Ferrum College has been more than fair to Mr. Naff, and we have acted in the best interest of the college and its athletics department."
Naff spent 23 years as Ferrum’s baseball coach before stepping down after the 2007 season. He did double duty as the athletic director for his final four years as coach.
Gary Holden has been serving as Ferrum's acting athletic director. He had sought the permanent position. Holden has served as Ferrum’s sports information director since 1991 and has doubled as assistant athletic director since 2004.
