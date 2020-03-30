Last fall, Cleive Adams was inducted into Ferrum's hall of fame.
Now he is Ferrum's new football coach.
The NCAA Division III college announced Monday that Adams has stepped down as Averett's head coach to take the reins at his alma mater.
"An awesome opportunity," Adams, 49, said in a phone interview. "It's hard to put into words right now.
"It's my alma mater — it means the world to me. Going back this past year and being inducted into the sports hall of fame was huge. It brought back a lot of memories and a lot of appreciation for what Ferrum has done for me and my family."
Adams, a Radford High School graduate, played football for Ferrum in the late 1980s. He later served as a Ferrum assistant for 13 years.
"I raised my children there on that campus," he said. "It's a program that's near and dear to my heart — that tradition, that 'Black Hat' pride. The opportunity to come back home was hard to say no to."
Adams succeeds Rob Grande, who stepped down at Ferrum early this month to become an offensive analyst at Iowa State.
John Sutyak, who started work as Ferrum's athletic director just two months ago, said he called Adams to "pick his brain" on potential candidates to succeed Grande.
"Giving him a few recommendations kind of sparked my interest," Adams said. "We started talking a little bit more. One thing led to another."
Sutyak said Adams was a late applicant.
"He put a lot of thought into it," Sutyak said. "I did not push him."
Adams interviewed for the job last week, albeit via a Zoom video conference because of the coronavirus panademic. He was one of three coaches who interviewed for the job.
"We needed someone that knew Ferrum, wanted to be at Ferrum, understands what it means to recruit kids here," Sutyak said.
Adams was 30-29 in six years at Averett, including a 21-9 record the past three seasons. The Danville school finished second in the USA South the past three years. Averett won a school-record eight games in 2018.
"He has experience doing it at this level," Sutyak said.
Adams coached against Ferrum the past six years, going 4-2 against his alma mater. Averett and Ferrum used to be USA South rivals, then continued to play each other as nonconference foes after Ferrum joined the ODAC.
Adams was born in Franklin County, but his family moved to Radford when he was a baby. His parents still live in the New River Valley, and he has relatives in Franklin County. The opportunity to be nearer to family was one reason he was interested in the Ferrum job.
He is the uncle of NBA star Stephen Curry. Adams is the younger brother of Curry's mother, former Radford High School and Virginia Tech volleyball player Sonya Adams Curry.
Adams’ first cousins include former Virginia Tech football players Donald Wayne Snell, Sidney Snell, Brendan Motley and Zach Snell.
Adams played defensive back and receiver for former Radford High School coaching great Norm Lineburg.
At Ferrum, Adams played for the late coaching legend Hank Norton.
But in 1989, during his sophomore season, Adams dropped out of college. He got married and moved to Radford. He got a job on the production floor at Corning Inc. He and his wife had three children.
Adams eventually decided to go back to college and become a coach. He enrolled for his second stint at Ferrum in January 1999. He worked part time for his father’s drywall company while taking classes and serving as a volunteer assistant for then-Ferrum coach Dave Davis.
When Adams graduated in 2002, Davis made him a paid member of his staff.
Adams left Ferrum in 2005 to become an assistant at Washington and Lee. He returned to Ferrum in 2007 to become Davis’ defensive coordinator. When Dave Harper succeeded Davis as head coach in 2011, he kept Adams as his defensive coordinator.
In 2014, Adams took over an Averett team that had won just one game in each of the previous two seasons. Ferrum went 5-5 in his third season, followed by a 6-4 mark in 2017, an 8-2 record in 2018 and a 7-3 mark last fall.
Grande was 23-17 in four years at Ferrum.
Sutyak said he is requiring Adams to keep Grande's staff for the 2020 season.
Averett has already chosen Adams' successor. The school promoted Patrick Henry from offensive coordinator to head coach Monday.
